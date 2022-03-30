Mark Nicolson looking for improvement from Brora Rangers when they face Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Nicolson looking for improvement from Brora Rangers when they face Rothes

By Callum Law
March 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Mark Nicolson, right, has been disappointed with Brora's form in recent weeks
Mark Nicolson, right, has been disappointed with Brora's form in recent weeks

Mark Nicolson is aiming to help Brora Rangers finish a frustrating season on a high note.

The Cattachs take on Rothes at Mackessack Park knowing a victory would be a major step towards securing fourth spot in the Breedon Highland League.

Although the Sutherland side are in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final, defender Nicolson has been disappointed with their league form.

The 33-year-old said: “Rothes is another tough test for us and they’ll be looking to overtake us in the league.

“We need to pick ourselves up and go again. We know the quality we’ve got in this team and we’re definitely underachieving at the moment.

“We know that ourselves and when the chips are down nothing seems to go your way.

“I can’t pinpoint what the problem is, but letting in goals early on is not really helping.

“It’s very frustrating, but the cup final is around the corner and if we could win that it would soften the blow of a pretty poor season.”

Last week Nicolson signed a contract extension with Brora until the summer of 2023.

He added: “I can see the potential at the club, there’s a lot of really good young players in the team.

“I’m hoping I can give it at least one more season, help the young boys progress and help the club progress.”

Rothes aim to reel in Brora

Meanwhile, Rothes manager Ross Jack wants his side to bounce back after Saturday’s loss to Strathspey Thistle.

The Speysiders, who have three games in hand, are aiming to narrow the gap to Brora to six points with a win.

Although Rothes have been hit with a spate of injuries recently, the return of Gregg Main has bolstered them.

Jack said: “If we’re going to catch Brora, this is a game we need to win.

“We’ll need to try to recapture some of our form from earlier in the season.

Rothes manager Ross Jack is looking for an improved performance from his side against Brora

“Recently we’ve had problems scoring goals, we had chances against Strathspey and didn’t take them – and it caught up with us.

“We made mistakes that we don’t normally make and we need to be back on song again and right those wrongs.

“(On) Gregg, he took a break from the game, but he offered his services because of the injury problems we had with players missing.

“He was on the bench against Buckie and started on Saturday and did extremely well.”

Rothes also have recent signing Kyle Whyte and Fraser Robertson back in contention.

Elsewhere, Huntly face Deveronvale at Christie Park. The hosts are missing Lyall Booth, Ryan Sewell, Robbie Foster, Michael Clark, Angus Grant, Stuart Taylor, Bradley Manson, Euan Storrier and Colin Charlesworth, but Kyle Dalling and Gavin Elphinstone return from suspension.

Michael Watson, Dane Ballard and Aaron Hamilton are doubtful for the Banffers, and Robbie Allan is out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]