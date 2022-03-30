Fraserburgh pleased to control their own destiny as title race continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie and his players are relishing being involved in the Breedon Highland League title race.

The table toppers tackle Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park as they look to move a step closer to winning the title.

With four games left the Broch are a point clear of Buckie Thistle, who continue to put the pressure on.

But Cowie is pleased that Fraserburgh’s destiny is in their own hands.

He said: “It’s where you want to be, at this moment in time we’re not relying on anybody else to do us favours.

“I’ve said all along if it’s in our hands that’s where we want to be. You’d rather be the one getting chased than somebody doing the chasing.

“But we know we’ve got four really tricky games in front of us and we have to be at it to give ourselves the best chance.

“We are enjoying this little spell and we’re looking forward to the remaining games.

“I think the players are relishing it because I haven’t seen any nervous performances.

“They’re playing the same way they have been all season, bar four games.

“We’ve dropped points in four games out of 30 which is unbelievable really.”

Jags on the up

On Saturday Strathspey recorded an impressive 3-2 win over Rothes at Mackessack Park and Cowie is wary of the Grantown Jags.

He added: “Strathspey’s result at the weekend shows what I’ve always said that there’s no such thing as an easy game.

“Strathspey are looking good, they have good attacking options and good pace going forward.

“That’s something we have to try to combat and I’ve said to the guys this is our biggest game of the season because it’s the next one.

“We’re fully aware of Strathspey’s quality and any team that can beat Rothes at Mackessack Park is a good side.”

Strathspey boss Charlie Brown was thrilled with their victory at the weekend and is hoping they can spring another surprise.

He said: “The boys are in great spirit after the result on Saturday and that was a result we felt would come.

“They dug deep to get the three points against Rothes and they deserve the credit for that.

“If we can show that again then we might manage to get something against Fraserburgh.

“We’ve tried to cut out the mistakes that were causing us problems and putting us under pressure.

“We knew if we could sort that out at the back then with the pace we have in the forward areas we’d always have a chance.”