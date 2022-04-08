Graeme Stewart says it’s important Buckie win something ahead of Highland League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graeme Stewart says it’s important Buckie win something ahead of Highland League Cup final

By Callum Law
April 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart wants to guide his side to GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is eager for his side to “take the next step” and win the GPH Builders Merchants Breedon Highland League Cup.

The Jags tackle Brora Rangers at Station Park, Nairn, in tomorrow’s showpiece.

Buckie haven’t won a trophy since the Breedon Highland League title in 2017 and since then Stewart has overhauled his squad.

Now the Victoria Park boss believes it’s time for his current side to claim silverware.

Stewart said: “Individually you want to win things for your own pride and to have something to look back on.

“For the players it’s a big thing and it can build confidence and help them grow as a team, because once you win one trophy it becomes easier.

“It’s important we win something. We’ve been close in the last few years and I’m confident we will win something.

Buckie’s last silverware was in 2017 when they won the Highland League

“I’ve got faith that this team can go on to win multiple trophies, but the sooner we can do that the better.

“But Brora have been winning for years and are one of the most successful clubs of the last 10 years.

“Over the last 10 years Brora and Cove, when they were in the Highland League, have been the two dominant teams.

“We want to be thought of in that company and to do that we’ve got to go and win things.

“We know we’ve improved this season, but we need to take the next step.”

Thistle’s double hope

Buckie are also still challenging for the Highland League title, sitting a point behind leaders Fraserburgh with two games remaining.

The Jags have set a record in the league having won 23 successive games and Stewart hopes they don’t finish the campaign empty-handed.

He added: “It could happen that we end up with no trophies, but that doesn’t make it a bad season.

“We want to win the league and we want to win the cup. If we can’t win the league, we want to win the cup – and vice versa.

“If we don’t win anything, we’ll be disappointed, but we’ve still put together the best run the Highland League has seen.

“We’ve still pushed a top club in Fraserburgh very close in the league, having been a long way behind. We’ve still reached a major final.

“So that is progress for us. Yes we’ll be disappointed if we don’t win anything, but we’ll look at the positives.

“There’s so many positives to come out of the season and we want to end it with two trophies.

“That’s a tall order, but we’ve still got a chance.”

