Shadab Iftikhar taking the positives from Fort William’s draw with Turriff

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar says they can take confidence from their fourth draw of the Breedon Highland League season.

The Lochaber side have yet to win this term, but came from behind to draw 1-1 with second bottom Turriff United at the Haughs.

Fort William are already guaranteed to finish bottom of the table and will face North Junior champions Banks o’ Dee in the relegation play-off later this month.

But Iftikhar remains positive, particularly after their display against Turriff.

He said: “It was a good performance again with a lot of character, it shows the development in mentality and shows the progression.

“We’ve had a rebuild within a rebuild and the boys were tremendous again.

“The boys rallied really well and it’s part of the development of the mentality to show that character as well as putting in a really good performance.

“We’ve put in good performances and haven’t got the results we deserve but we got something in this game which is good for confidence and good to build on.

“The idea is to keep improving, we saw progression in this game and hopefully that continues.”

Aaron Reid fired Turriff ahead on the stroke of half-time with a great strike from 20 yards.

But Fort levelled just before the hour mark with sub Sean Muchenje netting with his first touch from Yves Zama’s low cross.

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “It was very poor, there wasn’t much quality on show from both sides.

“It was an end of season affair I think in terms of the standard.

“Aaron Reid did OK, he scored a good goal and had a couple of good crosses, but apart from that we never really threatened.

“Fort William were the same, but with the goal they scored they bypassed our midfield too easily and we basically laid it on a plate for them.

“At 1-0 we’re never comfortable and I know there are mistakes in our backline and we need to get a second or third goal.

“It’s more disappointing for the boys because they know they’re better than that.”