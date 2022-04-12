Shadab Iftikhar taking the positives from Fort William’s draw with Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Shadab Iftikhar taking the positives from Fort William’s draw with Turriff

By Callum Law
April 12, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
Fort William's Ethan Cairns, left, tries to get the better of Turriff United's Jordan Cooper
Fort William's Ethan Cairns, left, tries to get the better of Turriff United's Jordan Cooper

Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar says they can take confidence from their fourth draw of the Breedon Highland League season.

The Lochaber side have yet to win this term, but came from behind to draw 1-1 with second bottom Turriff United at the Haughs.

Fort William are already guaranteed to finish bottom of the table and will face North Junior champions Banks o’ Dee in the relegation play-off later this month.

But Iftikhar remains positive, particularly after their display against Turriff.

He said: “It was a good performance again with a lot of character, it shows the development in mentality and shows the progression.

“We’ve had a rebuild within a rebuild and the boys were tremendous again.

“The boys rallied really well and it’s part of the development of the mentality to show that character as well as putting in a really good performance.

“We’ve put in good performances and haven’t got the results we deserve but we got something in this game which is good for confidence and good to build on.

“The idea is to keep improving, we saw progression in this game and hopefully that continues.”

Aaron Reid fired Turriff ahead on the stroke of half-time with a great strike from 20 yards.

Turriff’s Jack McKenzie, right, tries to get away from Ethan Cairns of Fort William

But Fort levelled just before the hour mark with sub Sean Muchenje netting with his first touch from Yves Zama’s low cross.

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “It was very poor, there wasn’t much quality on show from both sides.

“It was an end of season affair I think in terms of the standard.

“Aaron Reid did OK, he scored a good goal and had a couple of good crosses, but apart from that we never really threatened.

“Fort William were the same, but with the goal they scored they bypassed our midfield too easily and we basically laid it on a plate for them.

“At 1-0 we’re never comfortable and I know there are mistakes in our backline and we need to get a second or third goal.

“It’s more disappointing for the boys because they know they’re better than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]