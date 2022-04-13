Timely first win for Fort William as they score 4-2 success at Strathspey Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rock-bottom Fort William posted their first victory of the season as they clinched a pulsating 4-2 win against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Craig MacKenzie gave Jags, who were the away team on their own pitch, the lead after a strong start but Ethan Cairns levelled it before the interval.

Adam Morris fired Fort in front on the hour mark before Ross Logan drew the scores level once more.

The reaction was instant from Fort as Igor Sani and Yves Zama scored late on to take their season’s tally from four to seven points.

The Grantown side remained third from bottom on Tuesday courtesy of Turriff United just below them drawing 1-1 with Fort.

It was, therefore, another swift turnaround for the Lochaber club, who are getting prepared for their relegation fight against McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’Dee later this month.

Every fixture has been tough for Fort William, with the club forced to play away from Claggan Park, with Wednesday’s game their third of five within a hectic 11-match schedule to round off the season.

When these sides met back in October, the Jags recovered from the loss of two early goals before running out 7-3 winners.

Strathspey, who secured a late 1-1 draw at Lossiemouth at the weekend, made just one change to their line-up, with Jake Thompson coming in for Jack Davidson.

Fort boss Shadab Iftikhar made two changes from Monday, with Diakite Diallo and Sean Munchenje brought into the starting 11.

It was one-way Thistle traffic for much of the early stages, with Dylan Lawrence cracking a drive off the bar then Fort keeper Mateusz Kulbacki saving from tricky Logan Ross then from Lawrence.

The Lochaber team soon found their feet with a number of set-pieces earned, but they couldn’t breach the capable blue line.

Kulbacki pulled off several fine stops, but slack play in front of him ended with Mackenzie turning on the spot and firing home on 31 minutes.

However, just before the break, on-loan Caley Thistle youngster Cairns showed a composed finish to slot the ball past Michael MacCallum for his first goal for the club.

Fort marched in front on 61 minutes when Darren Brew burst down the left. Despite a strong challenge, his low cross was tucked away by Morris to their obvious delight.

Logan pulled Thistle level at 2-2 with a close-range goal on 84 minutes, but a Sani steered a long-ranger home and clinical Zama finish sealed the dramatic victory.

Strathspey’s season ends on Saturday when Inverurie Locos are the visitors, while Fort travel to Deveronvale.

Fort William’s final game is next Tuesday against Rothes and they will then gear up for their play-off opener away to Banks o’Dee on April 23.