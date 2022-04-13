Timely first win for Fort William as they score 4-2 success at Strathspey Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Timely first win for Fort William as they score 4-2 success at Strathspey Thistle

By Paul Chalk
April 13, 2022, 9:58 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 10:27 pm
Ethan Cairns scored the equaliser for Fort William at Strathspey.
Rock-bottom Fort William posted their first victory of the season as they clinched a pulsating 4-2 win against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Craig MacKenzie gave Jags, who were the away team on their own pitch, the lead after a strong start but Ethan Cairns levelled it before the interval.

Adam Morris fired Fort in front on the hour mark before Ross Logan drew the scores level once more.

The reaction was instant from Fort as Igor Sani and Yves Zama scored late on to take their season’s tally from four to seven points.

The Grantown side remained third from bottom on Tuesday courtesy of Turriff United just below them drawing 1-1 with Fort.

It was, therefore, another swift turnaround for the Lochaber club, who are getting prepared for their relegation fight against McBookie.com Superleague champions Banks o’Dee later this month.

Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar.

Every fixture has been tough for Fort William, with the club forced to play away from Claggan Park, with Wednesday’s game their third of five within a hectic 11-match schedule to round off the season.

When these sides met back in October, the Jags recovered from the loss of two early goals before running out 7-3 winners.

Strathspey, who secured a late 1-1 draw at Lossiemouth at the weekend, made just one change to their line-up, with Jake Thompson coming in for Jack Davidson.

Fort boss Shadab Iftikhar made two changes from Monday, with Diakite Diallo and Sean Munchenje brought into the starting 11.

It was one-way Thistle traffic for much of the early stages, with Dylan Lawrence cracking a drive off the bar then Fort keeper Mateusz Kulbacki saving from tricky Logan Ross then from Lawrence.

The Lochaber team soon found their feet with a number of set-pieces earned, but they couldn’t breach the capable blue line.

Kulbacki pulled off several fine stops, but slack play in front of him ended with Mackenzie turning on the spot and firing home on 31 minutes.

However, just before the break, on-loan Caley Thistle youngster Cairns showed a composed finish to slot the ball past Michael MacCallum for his first goal for the club.

Craig Mackenzie, left, opened the scoring for Strathspey against Fort William.

Fort marched in front on 61 minutes when Darren Brew burst down the left. Despite a strong challenge, his low cross was tucked away by Morris to their obvious delight.

Logan pulled Thistle level at 2-2 with a close-range goal on 84 minutes, but a Sani steered a long-ranger home and clinical Zama finish sealed the dramatic victory.

Strathspey’s season ends on Saturday when Inverurie Locos are the visitors, while Fort travel to Deveronvale.

Fort William’s final game is next Tuesday against Rothes and they will then gear up for their play-off opener away to Banks o’Dee on April 23.

