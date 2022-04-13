Highland League: Rothes v Inverurie Locos to be played at Lossiemouth’s Grant Park By Sophie Goodwin April 13, 2022, 1:57 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 3:43 pm Rothes' Highland League game against Inverurie Locos has been moved to Grant Park. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The Highland League fixture between Rothes and Inverurie Locos has changed venue due to Mackessack Park being unplayable. The Speysiders will now host Inverurie at Grant Park, as their usual home ground is waterlogged. A win for Rothes at Grant Park would see them overtake Locos in sixth place, while a win for Richard Hasting’s side would close the gap on Formartine who are in fifth. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Highland League: Midweek wins for Rothes and Formartine United Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart wants to take title race to final game Ecstasy and agony: Dramatic Highland League finishes down the years Mark Cowie isn’t getting carried away as Highland League leaders Fraserburgh tackle Nairn