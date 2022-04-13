Highland League: Rothes v Inverurie Locos to be played at Lossiemouth’s Grant Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highland League fixture between Rothes and Inverurie Locos has changed venue due to Mackessack Park being unplayable.

The Speysiders will now host Inverurie at Grant Park, as their usual home ground is waterlogged.

A win for Rothes at Grant Park would see them overtake Locos in sixth place, while a win for Richard Hasting’s side would close the gap on Formartine who are in fifth.