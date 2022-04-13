Clachnacuddin mount fightback to secure 3-3 draw against Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Clachnacuddin mount fightback to secure 3-3 draw against Forres Mechanics

By Andy Skinner
April 13, 2022, 9:56 pm
James Anderson.
James Anderson.

Clachnacuddin clawed back a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw in a thrilling match against Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park.

The result is enough to move the Lilywhites into the top-half, ahead of their final game of the season at home to Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Forres threatened in the early stages when Lee Fraser forced the ball goalwards from a corner, forcing the Lilywhites defence to hack it off the line.

Fraser was not to be denied on 15 minutes however. The forward, who was filling in at centre half, was initially thwarted by Martin MacKinnon after flicking on Kane Davies’ free-kick, however the ball broke back to Fraser to squeeze it home.

Clach pushed for a way back into the game, with Shaun Sutherland testing Stuart Knight with a low drive after Robbie Thompson’s corner had been partially cleared.

Lee Fraser.

The Lilywhites restored parity in stunning fashion on 21 minutes however. The ball broke to Connor Bunc at the edge of the box, before he took aim with a dipping 25-yard strike which left Knight static.

It was only level for four minutes however, with Paul Brindle restoring Forres’ lead when he nodded home from close-range after meeting a Callum Johnston cross.

Brindle was a lively presence for the visitors, and saw a strike deflected over the bar in an effort to double his tally 90 seconds before the break.

That resulted in the corner from which Forres extended their advantage 90 seconds before the break however, when Jack Grant got his head on Johnston’s delivery to tuck the ball home.

Clach responded instantly with a goal which proved to be a crucial lifeline however, as Anderson powered a strike home from just inside the box.

Both sides looked to start the second half strongly, with Ali Gillies striking narrowly over from distance, while Brindle saw a swerving effort well blocked by MacKinnon.

The home side did pull level on 56 minutes however, when a corner broke to Anderson to rifle home a low strike which travelled through a crowded penalty box to beat Knight.

Stuart Knight.

Forres looked to restore their lead, with striker Ben Barron sending an effort wide after getting into a decent position on 73 minutes.

At the other end, Knight showed alertness to rush to the edge of his box to block at the feet of Liam Taylor after the Clach substitute went through on goal.

The Forres goalkeeper did well to deny Gillies, while Davies struck the crossbar with a curling effort for the Can-Cans in the dying stages.

