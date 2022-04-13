Clachnacuddin mount fightback to secure 3-3 draw against Forres Mechanics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clachnacuddin clawed back a two-goal deficit to secure a 3-3 draw in a thrilling match against Forres Mechanics at Grant Street Park.

The result is enough to move the Lilywhites into the top-half, ahead of their final game of the season at home to Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

Forres threatened in the early stages when Lee Fraser forced the ball goalwards from a corner, forcing the Lilywhites defence to hack it off the line.

Fraser was not to be denied on 15 minutes however. The forward, who was filling in at centre half, was initially thwarted by Martin MacKinnon after flicking on Kane Davies’ free-kick, however the ball broke back to Fraser to squeeze it home.

Clach pushed for a way back into the game, with Shaun Sutherland testing Stuart Knight with a low drive after Robbie Thompson’s corner had been partially cleared.

The Lilywhites restored parity in stunning fashion on 21 minutes however. The ball broke to Connor Bunc at the edge of the box, before he took aim with a dipping 25-yard strike which left Knight static.

It was only level for four minutes however, with Paul Brindle restoring Forres’ lead when he nodded home from close-range after meeting a Callum Johnston cross.

Brindle was a lively presence for the visitors, and saw a strike deflected over the bar in an effort to double his tally 90 seconds before the break.

That resulted in the corner from which Forres extended their advantage 90 seconds before the break however, when Jack Grant got his head on Johnston’s delivery to tuck the ball home.

Clach responded instantly with a goal which proved to be a crucial lifeline however, as Anderson powered a strike home from just inside the box.

Both sides looked to start the second half strongly, with Ali Gillies striking narrowly over from distance, while Brindle saw a swerving effort well blocked by MacKinnon.

The home side did pull level on 56 minutes however, when a corner broke to Anderson to rifle home a low strike which travelled through a crowded penalty box to beat Knight.

Forres looked to restore their lead, with striker Ben Barron sending an effort wide after getting into a decent position on 73 minutes.

At the other end, Knight showed alertness to rush to the edge of his box to block at the feet of Liam Taylor after the Clach substitute went through on goal.

The Forres goalkeeper did well to deny Gillies, while Davies struck the crossbar with a curling effort for the Can-Cans in the dying stages.