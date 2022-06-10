Forres boss Steven MacDonald delighted to secure Ben Barron; Steven Anderson leaves Wick and Strathspey appoint head of development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres boss Steven MacDonald delighted to secure Ben Barron; Steven Anderson leaves Wick and Strathspey appoint head of development

By Callum Law
June 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Forres Mechanics new signing Ben Barron, left, with Can-Cans chairman David Macdonald

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have brought Ben Barron back to Mosset Park.

The 17-year-old has signed for the Can-Cans after his release by Inverness Caley Thistle.

Barron impressed after joining Forres for the final six weeks of last season and MacDonald is delighted he’s returned to the club on a permanent basis.

He said: “After Ben joined us at the back end of the season he played most of the games.

“He did really well for us, it’s been difficult for him with the situation at Inverness.

“With Inverness not getting promoted he maybe suffered because of that and he’s been released.

“But Ben has got the potential to move back up the levels, we’re giving him the chance to gain more experience in the Highland League.

Ben Barron was on loan at Forres last season and has now returned to Mosset Park

“However, Ben still has ambitions to try to play at a higher level and hopefully that can happen for him.

“He’s a big, strong boy for his age, it’s quite unusual to see someone so strong at 17.

“For some boys it can take a bit of time to get to grips with the physical side of it when they first start playing in the Highland League.

“But I don’t think it was a problem at all for Ben which is very encouraging.

“I think the initial experience on loan will have done him good and he’ll be even better next season.”

Squad balance

Barron is Forres’ fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Callum Murray, Andrew Skinner and Robert Donaldson.

MacDonald is pleased with the make-up of his squad ahead of next season and said:

“We’ve got a good balance with the players we’ve brought in.

“Ben will be one of the youngest ones in the squad but we’ve added Callum Murray, Andrew Skinner and Robert Donaldson who all have good Highland League experience.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald, centre, with two more of their summer signings Robert Donaldson, left, and Andrew Skinner

“And some our young boys will have more experience having played last season.

“We’re not a young team by any means and we’ve still got the experience of the Fraser twins, Stuart Knight and Martin Groat.

“I’m quite pleased with the way things are coming together, it’s difficult for clubs to bring players in.

“This is the quietest I think I’ve seen the Highland League market, but I think we’ve made good steps with getting those four players in ahead of pre-season.”

Wick departure and Strathspey arrival

Elsewhere in the Breedon Highland League Wick Academy striker Steven Anderson has left the club to concentrate on his family life.

Across two spells with the Scorries he made 182 appearances, scored 78 goals and was part of the side which won the North of Scotland Cup in 2015.

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have appointed Brian Ritchie as the club’s first head of football development.

