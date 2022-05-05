Forres Mechanics sign Andrew Skinner and Robert Donaldson as Dale Wood stays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics sign Andrew Skinner and Robert Donaldson as Dale Wood stays

By Callum Law
May 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 8:00 am
From left to right: new Forres Mechanics signing Robert Donaldson, manager Steven MacDonald and Andrew Skinner
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has bolstered his squad by signing Robert Donaldson and Andrew Skinner with Dale Wood penning a contract extension.

The Can-Cans have brought in goalkeeper Donaldson and defender Skinner from Strathspey Thistle on two-year deals.

Can-Cans boss MacDonald was keen to recruit another custodian after being left short of options this term when Stuart Knight was injured.

Donaldson, 29, who has also played for Rothes, Clachnacuddin and Fort William in the Breedon Highland League fits the bill.

He said: “The goalkeeper situation was something we had to look at because when Stuart Knight got injured we were struggling for a goalkeeper.

“That meant we had to bring Lee Herbert in on loan, so we wanted to have two or three goalkeepers competing with each other for the jersey next season.

“Robert’s an experienced goalkeeper now, we know the ability he brings and he also brings a good attitude.

“I worked with Robert at Rothes so I know what he’s capable and I know what he’ll bring so we’re really pleased to get him in.”

High hopes for Skinner

Meanwhile, MacDonald is also expecting big things from Skinner, who has previously been with Buckie Thistle, Nairn County and Clach.

He added: “Andrew’s a very talented player and we’re getting someone at 27, he’s got great experience and he’s at his peak.

“What he’s also got is a full set of Highland League medals so to bring him in is great business.

“When Andrew and his wife had a child, football maybe took a backseat for a while and when I saw him at the start of the season he wasn’t performing at the levels I know he’s capable of.

“But he’s finished the season really strongly and we’ve had a good chat and Andrew knows what we’re expecting from him because we’ve seen what he’s capable of in the past.”

‘One of our best players’

Wood, who has featured in midfield and defence for Forres, has signed a two-year contract extension.

MacDonald said: “Dale’s a great guy and he’s a very good player as well, he’s someone I rate highly and I’m delighted he’s staying for the next two years.

“Since I’ve been at the club Dale has been one of our best players, he’s very consistent and I’m looking for more of that because I know how good he is.”

Dale Wood, right, has signed a contract extension with Forres Mechanics

It’s been a fruitful couple of weeks for the Can-Cans with talismanic twins Lee and Graham Fraser committing their futures to the club and Callum Murray joining from Buckie earlier this week.

MacDonald, who took charge as manager in January, said: “We’re happy with where we are, the team was a little bit all over the place this season in terms of the shape of it.

“There were a lot of players out of contract, but most of them have decided to stay for another couple of years which is really pleasing.

“There’s been a lot of work done to get us into a stronger position and we’ve done business early on and hopefully we can add to that.”

