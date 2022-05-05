Forres Mechanics sign Andrew Skinner and Robert Donaldson as Dale Wood stays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald has bolstered his squad by signing Robert Donaldson and Andrew Skinner with Dale Wood penning a contract extension.

The Can-Cans have brought in goalkeeper Donaldson and defender Skinner from Strathspey Thistle on two-year deals.

Can-Cans boss MacDonald was keen to recruit another custodian after being left short of options this term when Stuart Knight was injured.

Donaldson, 29, who has also played for Rothes, Clachnacuddin and Fort William in the Breedon Highland League fits the bill.

He said: “The goalkeeper situation was something we had to look at because when Stuart Knight got injured we were struggling for a goalkeeper.

“That meant we had to bring Lee Herbert in on loan, so we wanted to have two or three goalkeepers competing with each other for the jersey next season.

“Robert’s an experienced goalkeeper now, we know the ability he brings and he also brings a good attitude.

“I worked with Robert at Rothes so I know what he’s capable and I know what he’ll bring so we’re really pleased to get him in.”

High hopes for Skinner

Meanwhile, MacDonald is also expecting big things from Skinner, who has previously been with Buckie Thistle, Nairn County and Clach.

He added: “Andrew’s a very talented player and we’re getting someone at 27, he’s got great experience and he’s at his peak.

“What he’s also got is a full set of Highland League medals so to bring him in is great business.

“When Andrew and his wife had a child, football maybe took a backseat for a while and when I saw him at the start of the season he wasn’t performing at the levels I know he’s capable of.

“But he’s finished the season really strongly and we’ve had a good chat and Andrew knows what we’re expecting from him because we’ve seen what he’s capable of in the past.”

‘One of our best players’

Wood, who has featured in midfield and defence for Forres, has signed a two-year contract extension.

MacDonald said: “Dale’s a great guy and he’s a very good player as well, he’s someone I rate highly and I’m delighted he’s staying for the next two years.

“Since I’ve been at the club Dale has been one of our best players, he’s very consistent and I’m looking for more of that because I know how good he is.”

It’s been a fruitful couple of weeks for the Can-Cans with talismanic twins Lee and Graham Fraser committing their futures to the club and Callum Murray joining from Buckie earlier this week.

MacDonald, who took charge as manager in January, said: “We’re happy with where we are, the team was a little bit all over the place this season in terms of the shape of it.

“There were a lot of players out of contract, but most of them have decided to stay for another couple of years which is really pleasing.

“There’s been a lot of work done to get us into a stronger position and we’ve done business early on and hopefully we can add to that.”