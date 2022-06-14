Ally MacDonald considered retirement but wants to help Brora to more glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ally MacDonald considered retirement but wants to help Brora to more glory

By Callum Law
June 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ally MacDonald, left, has signed a contract extension with Brora Rangers
After contemplating retirement Ally MacDonald is determined to help Brora Rangers win more silverware.

The defender has signed a contract extension to stay at Dudgeon Park for next season.

However, the 33-year-old admitted he came close to hanging up his boots.

MacDonald became disenchanted with football after the Breedon Highland League was shut down due to Covid in January of last year.

When last season began the former Inverness Caley Thistle man continued playing, but it was only after a period of soul-searching that he decided to commit for next term.

MacDonald said: “I did give retiring serious consideration, I spoke to a number of people about it.

“Last year with Covid we were training three times a week waiting on the Hearts game in the Scottish Cup.

“The Highland League season had been suspended and we were waiting on the Hearts game.

“When you’re training with no games to look forward to at the weekend you can start losing motivation.

“Then we eventually played Hearts and won, then we played Stranraer and then we had the play-off with Kelty.

I became a bit scunnered” – Ally MacDonald

“So we went from January to mid-May training three times a week and only played four games over that period.

“Not that you could do much during lockdown anyway, but I just became a bit scunnered with it.

“And the way the season is now and the time it starts I think we only had four weekends off and we were back into training for last season.

“I wasn’t sure if I could keep doing it all, I was having to motivate myself for every training session and for every game.

“It was like a constant battle and I wasn’t sure why that was if I was getting too old or if the game was getting too much for me.

“I felt jaded from it all and I’ve had the last eight weeks or so as a break and it’s given me time to decide what I want.

“And what I’ve gathered from that is that I still love football and I still feel I’ve got something to offer Brora.”

Chasing more trophies

During his time with Brora MacDonald has helped the Cattachs win four Highland League titles, two GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups and five North of Scotland Cups.

Looking ahead to next season his target is more silverware.

He added: “Brora’s the team for me and they’re the team that I’ll see out my career with.

“I think there’s a lot to look forward to at Brora. I don’t think we did ourselves justice in the league last year.

Ally MacDonald helped Brora Rangers win the Highland League Cup last season

“We reached two cup finals, winning one, and finished fourth in the league.

“But I think we can push on from last season and I’m sure the manager will be trying to add a couple of players if he can.

“With the current squad we’ve got I feel we’re more than capable of competing.

“And the feeling I had of being a bit scunnered of football I’d imagine other boys felt the same.

“But we’ve had a good rest and I think we were all disappointed last season and want to try to challenge for the league again.”

