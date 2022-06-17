Buckie in safe hands after signing Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Buckie in safe hands after signing Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus on loan

By Callum Law
June 17, 2022, 6:41 pm
New Buckie signing Balint Demus pictured in action for Keith last season
New Buckie signing Balint Demus pictured in action for Keith last season

Graeme Stewart is pleased to have signed Balint Demus after the goalkeeper impressed against Buckie Thistle last season.

The 20-year-old custodian has joined the Jags on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Cove Rangers.

Demus spent time with both Formartine United and Keith last term.

During both those spells he faced Buckie and made an impression on Victoria Park boss Stewart.

With Kevin Main retiring at the end of last season Stewart needed to recruit another goalkeeper to compete with Lee Herbert.

He said: “We needed a goalkeeper because Kevin retired and he was one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the league over the last 15 or 20 years.

“And we wanted to get quality in, we didn’t just want a squad player.

“I was very impressed with Balint last season when he was on loan at Formartine.

“He played against us and he was outstanding, he’s very good at taking crosses out of the air and taking pressure off the defence.

“His physique and his size helps with that and he communicates well.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is pleased with his goalkeeping options after signing Balint Demus

“Balint was also on loan at Keith and again he was very good when we played them.

“Barry Thompson, the goalkeeping coach at Keith, is someone I know quite well and he sung Balint’s praises and said he could go far in the game.

“To hear that from somebody you respect is always a good sign and with everyone else I spoke to about him there was no negativity.

“So for me it was a no-brainer and we’re pleased we managed to get him.

“Cove have been very good to us by loaning him and we now need to do our part by helping him improve by playing in pressurised games and challenging for honours.

“That will benefit Buckie but also Cove and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

In safe hands

Looking ahead to the new campaign Stewart believes Buckie are in safe hands between the posts with Demus and Herbert competing for the number one jersey.

He added: “Lee’s an outstanding young goalkeeper as well, to have both of them is brilliant.

“The two of them will really push each other, they both want to play which is great.

“Lee will be a top Highland League goalkeeper and we want to push him and improve him.

“Having both Balint and Lee together pushing each other will mean we’re in good hands.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]