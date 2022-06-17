Buckie in safe hands after signing Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Graeme Stewart is pleased to have signed Balint Demus after the goalkeeper impressed against Buckie Thistle last season.

The 20-year-old custodian has joined the Jags on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Cove Rangers.

Demus spent time with both Formartine United and Keith last term.

During both those spells he faced Buckie and made an impression on Victoria Park boss Stewart.

With Kevin Main retiring at the end of last season Stewart needed to recruit another goalkeeper to compete with Lee Herbert.

He said: “We needed a goalkeeper because Kevin retired and he was one of the best, if not the best, goalkeeper in the league over the last 15 or 20 years.

“And we wanted to get quality in, we didn’t just want a squad player.

“I was very impressed with Balint last season when he was on loan at Formartine.

“He played against us and he was outstanding, he’s very good at taking crosses out of the air and taking pressure off the defence.

“His physique and his size helps with that and he communicates well.

“Balint was also on loan at Keith and again he was very good when we played them.

“Barry Thompson, the goalkeeping coach at Keith, is someone I know quite well and he sung Balint’s praises and said he could go far in the game.

“To hear that from somebody you respect is always a good sign and with everyone else I spoke to about him there was no negativity.

“So for me it was a no-brainer and we’re pleased we managed to get him.

“Cove have been very good to us by loaning him and we now need to do our part by helping him improve by playing in pressurised games and challenging for honours.

“That will benefit Buckie but also Cove and that’s what we’ll try to do.”

In safe hands

Looking ahead to the new campaign Stewart believes Buckie are in safe hands between the posts with Demus and Herbert competing for the number one jersey.

He added: “Lee’s an outstanding young goalkeeper as well, to have both of them is brilliant.

“The two of them will really push each other, they both want to play which is great.

“Lee will be a top Highland League goalkeeper and we want to push him and improve him.

“Having both Balint and Lee together pushing each other will mean we’re in good hands.”