Former Caley Thistle defender Gary Warren signs for Clachnacuddin

Former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren has joined Highland League side Clachnacuddin.

The 37-year-old has signed a one year deal with Clach with an option of a second.

Warren made 219 appearances during his time at Caley Thistle and scored 19 goals.

He joined Inverness in 2012 and was part of the Caley Jags team that won the Scottish Cup in 2015 although he missed the final due to suspension.

He left Inverness to sign for Yeovil Town in 2018 and, more recently, has had spells at Exeter City, Torquay United and Tiverton Town.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald was delighted to bolster his squad with the highly experienced defender.

The Lilywhites kicked off their pre-season fixtures with a 5-0 home defeat against League 2 Elgin City on Saturday.

The Clach boss said: “It is a brilliant signing for us.

“Gary is moving back up to the area and was looking to continue playing football.

“We had some conversations with him and it was something that myself and the club were desperate to get done.

“An opportunity like that doesn’t land on your doorstep every day.

“When something like this comes along you have to take it.”

MacDonald believes Warren can also play a key role in helping develop some of the younger players at the club.

He said: “With Gary’s experience and the level he has played at, he will be able to pass on so much to the players.

“Gary has his A licence and we have told him if he wants to do some coaching then that is no problem.

“But first and foremost he is here to play as he is desperate to keep playing.

“We have said that the centre of defence was an area where we were short.

“We saw that in the friendly against Elgin City as we conceded three goals from set-pieces.

“That was also an Achilles heel for us last season so Gary will give us that presence at the back.

“He is a player who wants to defend and he has played more than 150 games in the Scottish Premiership.

“He was Caley Thistle captain during what was probably the club’s most successful period to date.

“Th experience Gary will pass on to the whole team will be invaluable.

“We are a very young team so to get someone with that wealth of experience to come in is brilliant for us.

“We are still looking for new players but we don’t need to add an awful lot.

“We are not looking to make wholesale changes, we would like to bring in a couple more.

“We have been working away on this one for a while so it is pleasing to get it over the line.”