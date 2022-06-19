Former Caley Thistle defender Gary Warren signs for Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Caley Thistle defender Gary Warren signs for Clachnacuddin

By Danny Law
June 19, 2022, 2:32 pm Updated: June 19, 2022, 3:13 pm
Gary Warren with Aaron Doran during a Caley Thistle Scottish Cup tie
Former Caley Thistle captain Gary Warren has joined Highland League side Clachnacuddin.

The 37-year-old has signed a one year deal with Clach with an option of  a second.

Warren made 219 appearances during his time at Caley Thistle and scored 19 goals.

He joined Inverness in 2012 and was part of the Caley Jags team that won the Scottish Cup in 2015 although he missed the final due to suspension.

He left Inverness to sign for Yeovil Town in 2018 and, more recently, has had spells at Exeter City, Torquay United and Tiverton Town.

Gary Warren left Caley Thistle in 2018

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald was delighted to bolster his squad with the highly experienced defender.

The Lilywhites kicked off their pre-season fixtures with a 5-0 home defeat against League 2 Elgin City on Saturday.

The Clach boss said: “It is a brilliant signing for us.

“Gary is moving back up to the area and was looking to continue playing football.

“We had some conversations with him and it was something that myself and the club were desperate to get done.

“An opportunity like that doesn’t land on your doorstep every day.

“When something like this comes along you have to take it.”

MacDonald believes Warren can also play a key role in helping develop some of the younger players at the club.

He said: “With Gary’s experience and the level he has played at, he will be able to pass on so much to the players.

“Gary has his A licence and we have told him if he wants to do some coaching then that is no problem.

“But first and foremost he is here to play as he is desperate to keep playing.

“We have said that the centre of defence was an area where we were short.

“We saw that in the friendly against Elgin City as we conceded three goals from set-pieces.

“That was also an Achilles heel for us last season so Gary will give us that presence at the back.

“He is a player who wants to defend and he has played more than 150 games in the Scottish Premiership.

“He was Caley Thistle captain during what was probably the club’s most successful period to date.

“Th experience Gary will pass on to the whole team will be invaluable.

“We are a very young team so to get someone with that wealth of experience to come in is brilliant for us.

“We are still looking for new players but we don’t need to add an awful lot.

“We are not looking to make wholesale changes, we would like to bring in a couple more.

“We have been working away on this one for a while so it is pleasing to get it over the line.”

