Highland League Weekly is BACK – Find out what’s new, where to watch and how to get involved

Highland League Weekly – the Press and Journal’s football web show dedicated to all things Breedon Highland League – is back bigger for the new season.

Every Monday evening last term, we were able to bring our viewers exclusive, extended highlights from the weekend’s “Big Game”, as well as post-match reaction from the teams involved.

Episodes also featured our panel of expert journalists discussing all of the latest results and their implications, plus in-depth features on some of the Highland League’s most interesting people and stories.

What’s new with Highland League Weekly for season 2022/23?

After consulting our viewers over the summer break about what they wanted to see more of, we’ll be bringing you an all-new, free-to-view Friday preview show looking ahead to each weekend’s matches, while our subscribers-only main Monday 7pm episode of Highland League Weekly returns, having been expanded for the coming campaign.

The latter will be boosted by the addition of at least one more set of match highlights each week – meaning, at a minimum, we’ll have the best of the action from TWO matches after each Saturday fixture card, including commentary and reaction from the teams involved.

On top of the highlights, our Highland League reporter Callum Law has already been hard at work with our audio-visual team on a varied selection of feature interviews for Monday nights, while also hitting several players with his list of ‘quickfire questions’ as part of a new regular segment.

I will again be helming ‘fans’ panel’ chats with groups of passionate fans from across the Highland League spectrum, asking supporters to tackle some big topics – both serious and lighthearted – relating to the division, in addition to my hosting duties.

How do I watch the main Monday highlights show?

You can watch our Monday night 7pm show, as well as the popular midweek Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights shows, with a subscription which costs just £5.99 a month.

This also gives you access to other Breedon Highland League content and the rest of the in-depth sports coverage produced by the Press and Journal.

We’re proud of our Highland League Weekly content, but without subscriptions it would be unsustainable, given the time and resources required to produce it.

All of the HLW team – myself, Callum, regular pundits like Paul Third, Jamie Durent and Danny Law, as well as the host of cameramen and video editors travelling to grounds around the north of Scotland – are grateful to those who have supported the project so far.

We love the Highland League, and continued backing from the public will allow us to keep working with the league and its clubs, with our main goal to put a spotlight on a truly unique and special corner of the football universe.

Keep up to date with Highland League Weekly on social media

Keeping up to date with the latest Highland League Weekly content should be easier this term, as there are now dedicated channels for the show on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok (look for ‘HighlandLW’ on all of these), while the Press and Journal Sport page will continue to be the place for all things Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be posting daily across all of those platforms, including trailers for new episodes, plus updates like goalscoring charts, polls, and chances for you to get involved and help shape the Breedon Highland League debate and discussion.

Ahead of Saturday’s big kick-off, we’ve recorded a special 2022/23 season Friday preview show, which you can watch even if you don’t subscribe to the Press and Journal – just to give you a taste of what you can expect from Highland League Weekly this term.

Find this – from noon on July 22 – by searching for “Highland League Weekly” or going directly to the HLW homepage on the P&J website: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/tag/highland-league-weekly