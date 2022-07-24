Fraserburgh begin Highland League title defence with three-goal win against Deveronvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland League champions Fraserburgh began their campaign with a solid if unspectacular 3-0 win against a youthful Deveronvale side at Bellslea Park.

Home boss Mark Cowie was happy to reflect on getting three points on the board early after four Premier Sports Cup defeats.

He said: “The win ticks a lot of boxes, a clean sheet, goals and dominating the game in large spells.

“But I felt we were still feeling the after-effects of a tough pre- season and I think that was why we didn’t quite get into gear in the second half.

“The onslaught didn’t come.

“There were no new injuries incurred. Paul Campbell and Jamie Beagrie came back while Ryan Cowie and Lewis Davidson should be back in a couple of weeks.

“We’ve gained experience from playing against a different calibre of opponents, such as slowing the game down and getting into different areas.

“The main thing was to ensure we were in good shape for this opener.”

A series of point-blank saves by Deveronvale keeper Sean McIntosh were the highlight of the opening stages at Bellslea, but the inevitable opening goal came in the fifth minute.

Scott Barbour sent in a pinpoint corner from the left to Sean Butcher, who rose to head in the opening goal.

Five minutes later, the Banff side suffered further woe as Ryan Sargent beat McIntosh with a low left-foot strike.

The lead could have been more impressive by half-time, but for the post stopping a fierce Kieran Simpson free-kick and another outstanding McIntosh save.

The home support were willing their team on to score more goals, but the third only came in the 72nd minute.

This time Sargent supplied the pass to Barbour, who took a good touch before firing left-footed into the top corner.

Vale boss Craig Stewart was far from despondent about the defeat.

He said: “It was a difficult afternoon, but we settled down. We didn’t create a lot but got into some good positions without threatening.

“I knew Fraserburgh would come out of the traps and they were sharp and first to everything.

“Some great saves from Sean McIntosh kept us in the game and gave us something to play for.”