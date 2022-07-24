Fraserburgh begin Highland League title defence with three-goal win against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh begin Highland League title defence with three-goal win against Deveronvale

By Reporter
July 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, centre, and committee members, with the league championship flag before the league opener against Deveronvale. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, centre, and committee members, with the league championship flag before the league opener against Deveronvale. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Highland League champions Fraserburgh began their campaign with a solid if unspectacular 3-0 win against a youthful Deveronvale side at Bellslea Park.

Home boss Mark Cowie was happy to reflect on getting three points on the board early after four Premier Sports Cup defeats.

He said: “The win ticks a lot of boxes, a clean sheet, goals and dominating the game in large spells.

“But I felt we were still feeling the after-effects of a tough pre- season and I think that was why we didn’t quite get into gear in the second half.

“The onslaught didn’t come.

“There were no new injuries incurred. Paul Campbell and Jamie Beagrie came back while Ryan Cowie and Lewis Davidson should be back in a couple of weeks.

“We’ve gained experience from playing against a different calibre of opponents, such as slowing the game down and getting into different areas.

“The main thing was to ensure we were in good shape for this opener.”

A series of point-blank saves by Deveronvale keeper Sean McIntosh were the highlight of the opening stages at Bellslea, but the inevitable opening goal came in the fifth minute.

Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher celebrates his opener against Deveronvale. Picture by Brian Smith (Jasper Image).

Scott Barbour sent in a pinpoint corner from the left to Sean Butcher, who rose to head in the opening goal.

Five minutes later, the Banff side suffered further woe as Ryan Sargent beat McIntosh with a low left-foot strike.

The lead could have been more impressive by half-time, but for the post stopping a fierce Kieran Simpson free-kick and another outstanding McIntosh save.

Willie West of Fraserburgh is closed down by the Vale midfield

The home support were willing their team on to score more goals, but the third only came in the 72nd minute.

This time Sargent supplied the pass to Barbour, who took a good touch before firing left-footed into the top corner.

Scott Barbour celebrates his goal to make it 3-0 to the Broch. Picture by Brian Smith (Jasper Image).

Vale boss Craig Stewart was far from despondent about the defeat.

He said: “It was a difficult afternoon, but we settled down. We didn’t create a lot but got into some good positions without threatening.

“I knew Fraserburgh would come out of the traps and they were sharp and first to everything.

“Some great saves from Sean McIntosh kept us in the game and gave us something to play for.”

