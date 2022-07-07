Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup – Draw for 2022/23 competition REVEALED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup – Draw for 2022/23 competition REVEALED

By Ryan Cryle
July 7, 2022, 8:07 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 8:08 pm
The draw for the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen. Pictured, from left, are Sir James Milne (Friends of Anchor), Caty Smith (Anchor committee member), Finlay Noble, president of the Aberdeenshire and District FA) and host Willie Young (secretary of the ADFA). Picture by Paul Glendell
The draw for the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen. Pictured, from left, are Sir James Milne (Friends of Anchor), Caty Smith (Anchor committee member), Finlay Noble, president of the Aberdeenshire and District FA) and host Willie Young (secretary of the ADFA). Picture by Paul Glendell

The last two competition winners – Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee – have been paired in the first round of the 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Thursday night’s draw for the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association-organised tournament threw up the mouthwatering tie, which is scheduled for Bellslea Park on July 27 (8pm kick-off).

Thirteen clubs have entered this year’s Shire Cup, and the other first round ties will see Dyce Juniors host Inverurie Loco Works, and Hermes welcome Deveronvale, while Keith will face Huntly in a Strathbogie derby clash at Kynoch Park, and Buckie Thistle will travel to Formartine United.

Aberdeen’s reserves return to the competition, and were one of the three teams handed a bye into the quarter-final of the draw, alongside Junior side Aberdeen University and Turriff United  – who will start their campaign against each other in the last-eight.

Keith or Huntly know a win in the first round will see them host the Dons in the quarters.

‘We hope to get the competition moving quite quickly’

The 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup draw was carried out by two representatives of charity Friends of Anchor – chairman Sir Jim Milne and committee member Caty Smith – who accepted a donation on behalf of Friends of Anchor from the ADFA at the start of proceedings.

Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium was the venue for the draw, although the Championship new boys and League One Peterhead have both abstained from taking part in the tournament for another year.

ADFA secretary Willie Young is determined to get the Shire Cup finished in the first half of the campaign, as is tradition, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Due to the long-reaching disruption from the pandemic,  the 2020/21 final – which Fraserburgh won -didn’t take place until the 2021/22 Highland League season had begun.

This then meant the 2021/22 Shire Cup showpiece, where Banks o’ Dee lifted the silverware, was only able to take place in February.

Young said: “We’ll see how things go. There’s a couple of good ties and we hope to get the competition moving quite quickly.

“It’s good to see Aberdeen FC back in, and Banks o’ Dee drawing Fraserburgh in the first round is really exciting.

“There’s a few opportunities there for teams depending what happens – but there will be no easy ties.”

The 2022/23 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup draw in full: 

First round (to be played Wednesday, July 27 at 8pm): 

Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee

Dyce v Inverurie Loco Works

Hermes v Deveronvale

Keith v Huntly

Formartine United v Buckie Thistle

 

Quarter-finals (to be played Wednesday, August 17 at 8pm): 

Formartine or Buckie v Hermes or Deveronvale

Fraserburgh or Dee v Dyce or Inverurie

Aberdeen University v Turriff United

Keith or Huntly v Aberdeen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal