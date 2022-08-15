Second half surge gives Brechin victory at Deveronvale while spoils shared at Huntly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A strong second half showing gave Brechin City all three points at Deveronvale as they ran out 3-1 winners.

But manager Andy Kirk was frustrated at his side’s inability to make their possession count in the first half.

Kirk said: “We were a bit slow with a lot of things we did and when we did get through we picked the wrong option, not showing enough to go and take advantage.

“We had the early penalty which Keiran Inglis would normally smash home while Jordan Northcroft should also have scored at the back post.

“If you score these the game is totally different but what happened was Vale got a bit of energy from our mistakes.

“But we are going away with the points despite not being at our best and you can’t be brilliant every game over a long season.”

McIntosh’s first half display denied Brechin

Vale goalkeeper Sean McIntosh made several fine stops, including a sixth minute save to deny Inglis’ penalty, but was eventually beaten in the 65th minute as Marc Scott’s tap-in put the visitors in front.

A 30-yard drive from Seth Patrick five minutes later doubled City’s lead before Dane Ballard reduced the deficit when he slotted home a penalty 14 minutes from time.

The Banffers’ hopes of salvaging a point were dented when Horace Ormsby saw red for retaliation as he tried to get free from a Michael Cruickshank challenge after 79 minutes.

City made their extra-man advantage count six minutes from time when Northcroft netted with a deflected shot from 10 yards.

Vale boss frustrated by officiating

Vale manager Craig Stewart was delighted with the application shown by his team but felt key decisions went against his side.

He said: “I thought both penalties that were awarded were soft and if penalties are to awarded for those type of challenges then the game is in trouble.

“There was a clear foul on Horace (Ormsby) in the build-up to the first goal while the boys are adamant their player was offside when he scored.

“But give credit to my team they worked really hard against a really good team.

“My gripe about the sending off was that the referee stood and watched their defender hold onto him for at least five seconds and if he had stopped the play then he wouldn’t have had a decision to make.

“He put himself in that position and he had no option but to show the red card as Horace did kick out but not deliberately as he was trying to get away from the Brechin defender.”

Huntly and Rothes’ wait for a win continues

Huntly and Rothes’ wait for a first league win continues after they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Christie Park.

The hosts took the lead when Brodie Allen flicked the ball into the path of Robbie Foster who got behind two defenders to lift a shot past Iain MacKenzie for his first goal of the season.

Rothes levelled just before the half-hour mark.

An Allen MacKenzie corner was cleared outside the box and gathered by Kyle Whyte who struck a fantastic long range effort for his first Rothes goal.

Adam Morris came close to a winner for the home side in the second half but he saw his shot hit the crossbar.

Huntly manager Allan Hale believed a draw was a fair result.

He said: “A point was fair over the balance of play. We started the game really well and spoke about the threat Rothes have.

“Our defence restricted a really dangerous team to very few chances which was pleasing.”

Rothes manager Ross Jack also agreed a draw was the right outcome when he said: “Both teams created plenty of chances and Iain MacKenzie had some good saves.

“We had more clear-cut chances but overall, a draw was a fair result.”