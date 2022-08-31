Lossiemouth’s Ryan Stuart looks to upset Brora in bid for final spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Stuart hopes Lossiemouth’s spirit can send the Coasters into the North of Scotland Cup final.

Lossie take on Brora Rangers at Grant Park this evening in the semi-final of the competition.

It’s five years since Joe Russell’s charges have been in a final.

Forward Stuart is well aware of what progression would mean to Lossiemouth, he believes the team spirit within their close-knit squad can help them in their quest.

The 26-year-old said: “It would mean a lot to us. I’ve never been involved in a final and it’s a few years since Lossie have been in a final.

“It would mean a lot to everyone connected with the club and would give us a lot of confidence going forward.

“Everyone in the team gets on well, there’s a really good spirit there and I think it shows on the park.

“Even if we do go behind we get behind each other and try to work our way back into the game.

“And if we go behind against Brora that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Lossiemouth faced Brora at Dudgeon Park at this stage of the competition last year and battled back from 2-0 down before being defeated on penalties.

Stuart is hoping for a different outcome this time and added: “Fraser Forbes got a late equaliser, unfortunately though we got beat on penalties.

“I think that game shows we can compete with Brora and hopefully we can do it again this time.”

Brora look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Brora’s Martin Maclean wants them to bounce back after suffering their first Breedon Highland League defeat of the campaign at the weekend.

The Cattachs have won the North of Scotland Cup five times in the last nine years and Maclean is targeting more silverware this term.

Although the midfielder would prefer to win the tie in 90 minutes after last season’s penalty drama against Lossiemouth and defeat by Buckie Thistle on spot-kicks in the SPFL Trust Trophy last week.

MacLean said: “Hopefully we can right Saturday’s wrong and put ourselves into a cup final.

“It’s a big game, we were in the final last season and hopefully we can get there again and try to get a trophy under our belts.

“It’s always good to get a trophy in the cabinet at any point in the season, but particularly early on.

“We’d prefer a smoother passage this time, we had penalties last week as well against Buckie.

“Hopefully it’ll be done in 90 minutes all being well.”