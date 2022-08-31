Lossiemouth’s Ryan Stuart looks to upset Brora in bid for final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Lossiemouth’s Ryan Stuart looks to upset Brora in bid for final spot

By Callum Law
August 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Ryan Stuart hopes Lossiemouth’s spirit can send the Coasters into the North of Scotland Cup final.

Lossie take on Brora Rangers at Grant Park this evening in the semi-final of the competition.

It’s five years since Joe Russell’s charges have been in a final.

Forward Stuart is well aware of what progression would mean to Lossiemouth, he believes the team spirit within their close-knit squad can help them in their quest.

The 26-year-old said: “It would mean a lot to us. I’ve never been involved in a final and it’s a few years since Lossie have been in a final.

“It would mean a lot to everyone connected with the club and would give us a lot of confidence going forward.

“Everyone in the team gets on well, there’s a really good spirit there and I think it shows on the park.

“Even if we do go behind we get behind each other and try to work our way back into the game.

“And if we go behind against Brora that’s what we’ll try to do.”

Lossiemouth faced Brora at Dudgeon Park at this stage of the competition last year and battled back from 2-0 down before being defeated on penalties.

Stuart is hoping for a different outcome this time and added: “Fraser Forbes got a late equaliser, unfortunately though we got beat on penalties.

“I think that game shows we can compete with Brora and hopefully we can do it again this time.”

Brora look to bounce back

Meanwhile, Brora’s Martin Maclean wants them to bounce back after suffering their first Breedon Highland League defeat of the campaign at the weekend.

The Cattachs have won the North of Scotland Cup five times in the last nine years and Maclean is targeting more silverware this term.

Although the midfielder would prefer to win the tie in 90 minutes after last season’s penalty drama against Lossiemouth and defeat by Buckie Thistle on spot-kicks in the SPFL Trust Trophy last week.

MacLean said: “Hopefully we can right Saturday’s wrong and put ourselves into a cup final.

Brora midfielder Martin Maclean is targeting success in the North of Scotland Cup.

“It’s a big game, we were in the final last season and hopefully we can get there again and try to get a trophy under our belts.

“It’s always good to get a trophy in the cabinet at any point in the season, but particularly early on.

“We’d prefer a smoother passage this time, we had penalties last week as well against Buckie.

“Hopefully it’ll be done in 90 minutes all being well.”

