EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final

Formartine United beat Huntly 1-0 at North Lodge Park to progress to the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

Julian Wade’s early penalty was all that separated the sides in a tense tie which was in the balance until the end.

Huntly, who were bidding to reach their first Aberdeenshire Cup final since 2008, did have chances but were unable to take them.

But both sides also demonstrated their defensive quality in what was an absorbing contest.

Formartine – who have lost in the last three Aberdeenshire Cup finals – will face Fraserburgh in the final at the Haughs, Turriff on Friday September 30.

Both managers made two changes from their weekend defeats in the Breedon Highland League.

For Formartine Jonny Crawford and Julian Wade took the places of Kieran Adams and Jack MacIver. For Huntly Jack McCormick and Brodie Allen dropped out with Michael Clark and Andy Hunter returning.

United take early lead

The hosts took the lead in the ninth minute when Crawford’s cross from the right ran through to Tyler Mykyta who went down under James Connelly’s challenge.

Referee Joel Kennedy pointed to the penalty spot and Julian Wade found the bottom left corner, despite goalkeeper Euan Storrier going the right way.

On 18 minutes Mark Gallagher fed Ryan Spink on the edge of the area, but his left-footed drive fizzed wide.

At the other end Hunter’s ball in behind almost released Robbie Foster, but goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald raced out to clear the danger.

Midway through the first period the Black and Golds created their first decent opening.

Foster and Adam Morris combined on the left and Foster’s cutback found Hunter who swivelled and shot narrowly over.

Huntly enjoyed a decent spell after that without really testing Macdonald. Formartine were also still a threat with Gallagher and Mykyta both firing off target from promising positions.

As half-time approach Morris did well to wriggle into space before finding Foster on the left side of the area but his shot was wayward.

In the 40th minute Formartine almost netted a second when Mykyta’s looping shot from Gallagher’s right-wing cross came back off the crossbar.

Seconds before the interval Ryan Sewell scrambled Stuart Smith’s header from Mykyta’s corner off the line.

Black and Golds hunt for equaliser

United started the second period with intent as they searched for a second goal to give them a cushion.

To their credit thought Huntly continued to defend well and on 62 minutes they should have equalised.

Connelly’s scuffed shot fell perfectly for Hunter inside the box and with the United defence expecting the offside flag to go up Hunter’s effort from 12 yards was superbly tipped on to the right post by Macdonald.

In response for Formartine a Wade header from Mykyta’s centre dribbled wide.

The tie was still in the balance with Huntly manager introducing Cameron Blacklock and Angus Grant from the bench to try to find an equaliser.

Within a few minutes coming on Grant had a shot from the edge of the area held by Storrier.