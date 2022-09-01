EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh pleased to reach final but Ryan Cowie hit with fresh injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh pleased to reach final but Ryan Cowie hit with fresh injury blow

By Callum Law
September 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 7:40 am
Scott Barbour jumps on the back of Fraserburgh team-mate Paul Young after Young scored their second goal against Turriff United.
Scott Barbour jumps on the back of Fraserburgh team-mate Paul Young after Young scored their second goal against Turriff United.

Fraserburgh’s joy at reaching the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final was tempered somewhat by an injury suffered by Ryan Cowie.

The Broch came from behind to beat Turriff United 2-1 at Haughs and secure a place in the final against either Formartine United or Huntly.

However, defender Cowie dislocated his left knee in the first half after colliding with an advertising board.

The 30-year-old – who is just back from a torn meniscus – was treated by both clubs’ physios and doctors as well as paramedics and is set to have an X-ray today after the knee was put back in place.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, who is Ryan’s brother, said: “It happens in football, it’s not great but it’s one of these things.

“Ryan has worked unbelievably hard to get back on the park and then he’s dislocated his knee.

“It’s back in now and it wasn’t too easy to go back in and he’s getting an X-ray.

Fraserburgh’s Ryan Cowie receives treatment after dislocating his knee

“First and foremost Sarah Robertson our physio was unbelievable, our doctor, the Turriff GP and the Turriff physio were all there and did everything they could.

“Everyone at Turriff reacted to help Ryan, they were brilliant. He won’t play for a wee while but he’s OK and hopefully it’s not as bad as first feared and he’ll be back before too long.”

Cowie admitted the injury may have given his players some extra motivation to reach the final.

He added: “These things can work a couple of ways, the disruption to the game could put us off our stride or it could give us something extra to play for.

“The result is the main thing and we’re through to a cup final. We didn’t get to any finals last season so I’m delighted to be back on that stage.”

Broch come back

Fraserburgh started well and Sean Butcher turned Scott Barbour’s low cross against the left post in the fifth minute.

But it was United who struck first in 12 minutes. Jack McKenzie jinked beyond a couple of challenges and slipped the ball into Aaron Reid on the right side of the area.

The striker’s shot was blocked by Bryan Hay but looped up and over goalkeeper Joe Barbour and into the net.

Paul Campbell scores Fraserburgh’s equaliser against Turriff from the penalty spot

Fraserburgh equalised on 42 minutes when referee Scott Donohoe penalised Ethan Smith for handball at a free-kick and Paul Campbell fired into the right corner from the penalty spot.

The Broch dominated the second half with sub Connor Wood hitting the crossbar with a cross-come-shot.

But in the 70th minute they netted the winner with Ross Aitken finding Paul Young on the right side of the area and the midfielder’s low shot beat goalkeeper Tim Findlay.

Frustration for Turra

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “I’m disappointed in the end, we played all-right and tactically I think we were all right.

“The handball in the box was stupid and it’s soft from us, it’s the reason why we didn’t go in 1-0 up at half-time.

“The second goal was poor defending as well, I thought the defenders had an all-right game but we’ve still lost two goals.

“It’s frustrating, maybe on another night we could have got something.

“I’ve had Ryan in for a few sessions to help him back to fitness with my coaching school. It was awful to see and I hope he’s OK.”

