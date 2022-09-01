EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh pleased to reach final but Ryan Cowie hit with fresh injury blow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh’s joy at reaching the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final was tempered somewhat by an injury suffered by Ryan Cowie.

The Broch came from behind to beat Turriff United 2-1 at Haughs and secure a place in the final against either Formartine United or Huntly.

However, defender Cowie dislocated his left knee in the first half after colliding with an advertising board.

The 30-year-old – who is just back from a torn meniscus – was treated by both clubs’ physios and doctors as well as paramedics and is set to have an X-ray today after the knee was put back in place.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, who is Ryan’s brother, said: “It happens in football, it’s not great but it’s one of these things.

“Ryan has worked unbelievably hard to get back on the park and then he’s dislocated his knee.

“It’s back in now and it wasn’t too easy to go back in and he’s getting an X-ray.

“First and foremost Sarah Robertson our physio was unbelievable, our doctor, the Turriff GP and the Turriff physio were all there and did everything they could.

“Everyone at Turriff reacted to help Ryan, they were brilliant. He won’t play for a wee while but he’s OK and hopefully it’s not as bad as first feared and he’ll be back before too long.”

Cowie admitted the injury may have given his players some extra motivation to reach the final.

He added: “These things can work a couple of ways, the disruption to the game could put us off our stride or it could give us something extra to play for.

“The result is the main thing and we’re through to a cup final. We didn’t get to any finals last season so I’m delighted to be back on that stage.”

Broch come back

Fraserburgh started well and Sean Butcher turned Scott Barbour’s low cross against the left post in the fifth minute.

But it was United who struck first in 12 minutes. Jack McKenzie jinked beyond a couple of challenges and slipped the ball into Aaron Reid on the right side of the area.

The striker’s shot was blocked by Bryan Hay but looped up and over goalkeeper Joe Barbour and into the net.

Fraserburgh equalised on 42 minutes when referee Scott Donohoe penalised Ethan Smith for handball at a free-kick and Paul Campbell fired into the right corner from the penalty spot.

The Broch dominated the second half with sub Connor Wood hitting the crossbar with a cross-come-shot.

But in the 70th minute they netted the winner with Ross Aitken finding Paul Young on the right side of the area and the midfielder’s low shot beat goalkeeper Tim Findlay.

Frustration for Turra

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson said: “I’m disappointed in the end, we played all-right and tactically I think we were all right.

“The handball in the box was stupid and it’s soft from us, it’s the reason why we didn’t go in 1-0 up at half-time.

“The second goal was poor defending as well, I thought the defenders had an all-right game but we’ve still lost two goals.

“It’s frustrating, maybe on another night we could have got something.

“I’ve had Ryan in for a few sessions to help him back to fitness with my coaching school. It was awful to see and I hope he’s OK.”