Allan Hale says Huntly were taught a lesson by Pollok

Huntly manager Allan Hale admitted they were taught a harsh lesson by Pollok in the Scottish Cup.

The West of Scotland Premier Division outfit thrashed the Black and Golds 6-0 in the first round tie at Newlandsfield.

In front of a boisterous crowd of 900 Pollok picked off their Breedon Highland League visitors with four goals in the final 25 minutes.

Hale said: “It was a lesson for our young players in what it takes to be a top team.

“It was a very harsh lesson for the players and I take my share of the responsibility for the tactical change we made at 2-0.

“Obviously it’s cup football and you have to have a go, I thought the players were capable of handling the change

“It is a system that’s familiar to them but we didn’t handle it well.

“We got picked off and it’s harsh on the players because in the first half I thought we were OK but we got picked off with ease in the second half.

“We finished the first half strongly and should have pulled a goal back.

“We had two great opportunities. We needed those things to go for us but on the night we were outfought by a team that’s very streetwise and very experienced.

“We knew it would be difficult, I thought we could stand up to it, we needed things to go our way, they didn’t and we were punished.”

Quickfire double

The tie was originally meant to be shown live on BBC Scotland, but the broadcaster pulled out on Wednesday due to an exceptional demand on their resources.

However, given the result some Huntly supporters may have been relieved about that.

Pollok made the breakthrough in the 11th minute. Darren Christie wriggled away from Lyall Booth on the right and Christie’s cross was headed home by Stuart McCann.

Four minutes later McCann capitalised on Kyle Dalling’s missed header to feed Christie and his finish from 12 yards was clinical.

Huntly’s most threatening spell in the game came either side of half-time.

On 42 minutes Andy Hunter’s quick free-kick released Alex Thoirs on the right side of the area.

But with the chance to shoot or roll the ball across goal for onrushing team-mates the full-back slipped and scuffed the ball out.

In first half stoppage time Cameron Blacklock weaved in from the left and his curling shot from 20 yards was superbly tipped away by goalkeeper Josh Lumsden.

Two minutes after the interval Adam Morris clipped the right post with a swerving shot from the edge of the area.

With half an hour left Hale introduced subs James Connelly, Brodie Allen and Angus Grant and switched to three at the back.

Hosts punish Huntly

But five minutes later the tie was over as a contest when the visitors failed to clear a corner and Christie eventually lashed the ball into the roof of the net from 15 yards.

On 70 minutes it got worse for Huntly when Darren Brownlie headed home McCann’s right-wing cross from close range.

In the 82nd minute Jonny Lyon got in on the act, applying the finishing touch after a swift counter-attack.

Four minutes later Adam Forde skipped beyond a couple of challenges and netted the sixth from 10 yards.