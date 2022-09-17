Allan Hale says Huntly were taught a lesson by Pollok

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Allan Hale says Huntly were taught a lesson by Pollok

By Callum Law
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Darren Christie, right, scores Pollok's second goal against Huntly
Darren Christie, right, scores Pollok's second goal against Huntly

Huntly manager Allan Hale admitted they were taught a harsh lesson by Pollok in the Scottish Cup.

The West of Scotland Premier Division outfit thrashed the Black and Golds 6-0 in the first round tie at Newlandsfield.

In front of a boisterous crowd of 900 Pollok picked off their Breedon Highland League visitors with four goals in the final 25 minutes.

Hale said: “It was a lesson for our young players in what it takes to be a top team.

“It was a very harsh lesson for the players and I take my share of the responsibility for the tactical change we made at 2-0.

“Obviously it’s cup football and you have to have a go, I thought the players were capable of handling the change

“It is a system that’s familiar to them but we didn’t handle it well.

Pollok’s Scott Rumsby, right, gets to grips with Huntly’s Andy Hunter

“We got picked off and it’s harsh on the players because in the first half I thought we were OK but we got picked off with ease in the second half.

“We finished the first half strongly and should have pulled a goal back.

“We had two great opportunities. We needed those things to go for us but on the night we were outfought by a team that’s very streetwise and very experienced.

“We knew it would be difficult, I thought we could stand up to it, we needed things to go our way, they didn’t and we were punished.”

Quickfire double

The tie was originally meant to be shown live on BBC Scotland, but the broadcaster pulled out on Wednesday due to an exceptional demand on their resources.

However, given the result some Huntly supporters may have been relieved about that.

Pollok made the breakthrough in the 11th minute. Darren Christie wriggled away from Lyall Booth on the right and Christie’s cross was headed home by Stuart McCann.

Four minutes later McCann capitalised on Kyle Dalling’s missed header to feed Christie and his finish from 12 yards was clinical.

Huntly’s most threatening spell in the game came either side of half-time.

On 42 minutes Andy Hunter’s quick free-kick released Alex Thoirs on the right side of the area.

Darren Christie, centre, celebrates Pollok’s second goal against Huntly

But with the chance to shoot or roll the ball across goal for onrushing team-mates the full-back slipped and scuffed the ball out.

In first half stoppage time Cameron Blacklock weaved in from the left and his curling shot from 20 yards was superbly tipped away by goalkeeper Josh Lumsden.

Two minutes after the interval Adam Morris clipped the right post with a swerving shot from the edge of the area.

With half an hour left Hale introduced subs James Connelly, Brodie Allen and Angus Grant and switched to three at the back.

Hosts punish Huntly

But five minutes later the tie was over as a contest when the visitors failed to clear a corner and Christie eventually lashed the ball into the roof of the net from 15 yards.

On 70 minutes it got worse for Huntly when Darren Brownlie headed home McCann’s right-wing cross from close range.

In the 82nd minute Jonny Lyon got in on the act, applying the finishing touch after a swift counter-attack.

Four minutes later Adam Forde skipped beyond a couple of challenges and netted the sixth from 10 yards.

