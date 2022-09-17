Aberdeen musician honoured to play for King Charles at Scottish Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen musician honoured to play for King Charles at Scottish Parliament

By Lauren Taylor
September 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Dylan Findlay was invited to play the trombone at Scottish Parliament. Supplied by Alan Findlay.
Dylan Findlay was invited to play the trombone at Scottish Parliament. Supplied by Alan Findlay.

A musician from Aberdeen performed at the Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Dylan Findlay was one of just 16 musicians asked to play as part of the fanfare for King Charles at the Scottish Parliament on Monday.

The former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil said it was an “honour” to be involved in the day.

Mr Findlay graduating from his undergraduate at the Royal Welsh College. Supplied by Alan Findlay.

Mr Findlay has played the trombone since he was 12 years old. Now, at 24, he is studying a master’s in music at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He also completed his undergraduate at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

The musicians played a composition by John Wallace – one of King Charles’ favourite Scottish composers – for the Motion of Condolence.

It was performed in front of King Charles, the Queen Consort, the first minister, and MSPs.

“It was an honour to play,” Mr Findlay said. “Especially to be involved in such an important part of history.

Very proud of our RCS Brass department who performed yesterday at the Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The fanfare was written by former RCS Principal, Professor John Wallace CBE. Video credit: The Scottish Parliament

Posted by Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

“It was interesting music because of the style it was written and it was a challenging piece – especially because we only had two days of rehearsal prior to it.”

According to the musician, it normally takes at least a week or two to prepare for a fanfare or concert and bring it up to standard.

Despite the short rehearsal time he thinks the performance went well.

Mr Findlay said he’s never played for royalty before, nor has he met Nicola Sturgeon or any of the MSPs. It was also his first time visiting the Scottish Parliament.

“It was definitely a special moment in time, and it was very good to be asked to play for it,” he finished.

Editor's Picks