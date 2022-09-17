Aberdeen musician honoured to play for King Charles at Scottish Parliament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A musician from Aberdeen performed at the Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Dylan Findlay was one of just 16 musicians asked to play as part of the fanfare for King Charles at the Scottish Parliament on Monday.

The former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil said it was an “honour” to be involved in the day.

Mr Findlay has played the trombone since he was 12 years old. Now, at 24, he is studying a master’s in music at the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He also completed his undergraduate at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff.

The musicians played a composition by John Wallace – one of King Charles’ favourite Scottish composers – for the Motion of Condolence.

It was performed in front of King Charles, the Queen Consort, the first minister, and MSPs.

“It was an honour to play,” Mr Findlay said. “Especially to be involved in such an important part of history.

Very proud of our RCS Brass department who performed yesterday at the Motion of Condolence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The fanfare was written by former RCS Principal, Professor John Wallace CBE. Video credit: The Scottish Parliament Posted by Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

“It was interesting music because of the style it was written and it was a challenging piece – especially because we only had two days of rehearsal prior to it.”

According to the musician, it normally takes at least a week or two to prepare for a fanfare or concert and bring it up to standard.

Despite the short rehearsal time he thinks the performance went well.

Mr Findlay said he’s never played for royalty before, nor has he met Nicola Sturgeon or any of the MSPs. It was also his first time visiting the Scottish Parliament.

“It was definitely a special moment in time, and it was very good to be asked to play for it,” he finished.