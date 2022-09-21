Ronnie Sharp steps down as Nairn County manager with Conor Gethins in caretaker role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ronnie Sharp steps down as Nairn County manager with Conor Gethins in caretaker role

By Danny Law
September 21, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: September 21, 2022, 5:13 pm
Ronnie Sharp.
Ronnie Sharp.

Nairn County have confirmed the departure of manager Ronnie Sharp and his assistant Michael Rae.

Sharp was in his second spell at Station Park having returned to the club in 2016 following an initial spell in charge from 1999 to 2004.

Striker Conor Gethins has been appointed as caretaker player-manager.

Sharp said: “It has been a proud period of my life to be manager of my hometown club for the last six years and I would like to thank the former chairman Donald Matheson and the management committee for giving me this opportunity.

“I would also like to thank all the players I have worked with for their efforts over the years, my assistant manager Michael Rae and all of the coaching staff who have worked alongside us at various points.

“Finally, I would like to thank the fans for all their support and wish everyone involved at the club all the best of luck for the future.”

Nairn chairman Mark Kelman thanked Sharp for his service to the club.

He said: “I have only worked with Ronnie a short time but I have found him to be a thoroughly decent man and he is clearly a talented coach given his past achievements with the club.

“I would like to thank Ronnie for everything he has done for the club over a long number of years and the amazing amount of time, effort and commitment he has given to the role.

Ronnie Sharp on the touchline during a Nairn County game.
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp.

“People on the outside maybe do not realise just how much dedication Ronnie has given to the position and the number of sacrifices he has made to help us to be successful.

“We all wish Ronnie the very best for the future and he will certainly be more than welcome back at Station Park any time he wishes.”

Nairn sit second bottom of the Breedon Highland League with three draws and four defeats from their opening seven games.

They were beaten 3-1 by Drumchapel United in the first round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Nairn’s director of football Graeme Macleod said: “Ronnie can leave the club with his head held high for all he has achieved with us in his six years back at the helm.

“He built up the squad from nothing and managed to keep our heads above the water before strengthening and evolving that pool of players into a team capable of taking points off any team in the Highland League on their day, which his results over the last few seasons proves.

“It is sad to see Ronnie go and it has been a pleasure for me to work so closely with him over the last six years.

“The players are all focussed on the job in hand with important fixtures coming up over the next few weeks and we will be doing all we can to support Conor in guiding us forward in the short term while we go through the process of appointing a new manager.”

When Sharp returned to the Nairn hotseat in 2016, he inherited a squad which only had six signed first team players just four days before the opening day of the season.

He steered the team to a 13th place finish in the 18-team division before climbing to ninth the following campaign.

Nairn then finished seventh during the Covid-19 impacted 2019-20 season.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle's Sam Morrison was the man in the Highland League Weekly Quickfire Questions chair this week - and you can watch the feature on its own here.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Buckie Thistle's Sam Morrison reveals his love of Carlos…
0
Watch our Highland League Weekly feature with Inverurie Locos fans' group The Chuff-Chuffs now!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Meet The Chuff-Chuffs: Inverurie Locos super-fans
0
13 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - Gordon MacNab of wick and Jordan Cooper of Turriff
Wick's Gordon MacNab has goal target after Scottish Cup strike
The Scottish Cup preliminary round is set for the weekend of August 27.
ANALYSIS: Is it becoming harder for Highland League clubs in the Scottish Cup?
0
Highland League Management Committee Meeting at Lossiemouth FC Social Club. Garry Farquhar, President Buckie Thistle, with Raymond Carno, after the meeting. Picture by Gordon Lennox 20/04/2017
'It's our equivalent of a European tie': Garry Farquhar looks forward to Buckie's clash…
HIGHLAND LEAGUE FRASERBURGH V BRORA BROCH'S PAUL YOUNG AND JOHN PICKLES CHALLENGE FOR THE BALL
Highland League streaming returns during international breaks
Brora Ranger's captain, Joe Malin.
Brora Rangers want to add goalkeeper after serious injury to club number one Joe…
0
This week's Highland League Weekly sees us go behind-the-scenes for the Scottish Cup tie between Deveronvale and East Kilbride, meet Inverurie Locos' super-fans the Chuff-Chuffs and challenge Buckie Thistle's Sam Morrison with the Quickfire Questions.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Scottish Cup special - Behind-the-scenes at Deveronvale v East Kilbride,…
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Cameron Blacklock (Huntly) holds his head in his hands after Adam Morris (Huntly, left) missed a chance during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Callum Law: Magic of the cup vanished for Huntly
30 October 2021. Nairn County Football Club, Station Park, Balblair Road, Nairn, IV12 5LT. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Clach manager Jordan MacDonald
Scottish Cup disappointment for Highland League sides

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University cuts ties to teaching fund linked to slave trade
Zac and Lucas are looking to help Aberdeen's homeless. Supplied by Alan Mackenzie.
Help feed Aberdeen's homeless by donating McDonald's monopoly vouchers to these youngsters
0
Two whisky distillers have been sanctioned for breaking the advertising code.
'Alcohol does not have therapeutic properties' Distillers Smokehead and Stag's Breath broke whisky advertising…
0
A man will appear in court.
Man, 25, charged with attempted housebreakings in Dyce
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae. n/a. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused tried to buy a new part for car because he…
Two motorcyclists were flown to hospital following a crash on the A9 between Brora and Golspie. Pic: Scotpic
Police investigation after two taken to hospital in bike crash on A9 near Brora
0

Editor's Picks