Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine and Fraserburgh bosses ready for final say

By Callum Law
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Formartine boss Stuart Anderson are both hoping to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie, left, and Formartine boss Stuart Anderson are both hoping to win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Stuart Anderson hopes to deliver an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph which “would mean everything” to Formartine United.

But the North Lodge Park boss isn’t getting carried away ahead of facing Fraserburgh tonight in the final at the Haughs, Turriff.

Anderson took over as Formartine manager in March and, as well as guiding the Pitmedden side to a cup final at his first attempt, also has them sitting third in the Breedon Highland League.

Reflecting on his time in charge ahead of his first final as a manager, he said: “I think the most enjoyable bit is seeing the team improve and seeing individual players improve.

“Obviously it would be nice if we could have some success alongside that as well.

“It’s a good group. The young boys get a lot of praise, but the older boys have been brilliant as well.

“We’ve maybe changed how we play slightly, but whatever we’ve asked of them they’ve done it to the best of their ability.

Formartine defeated Huntly to reach the final of the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“It would mean everything to the club (to win the cup), it’s the same as every team in the competition, you enter to win it.

“Of course, it would be a big thing for the club – but until you actually do it it’s pointless speaking about it.

“We’re not looking beyond getting the team on the pitch and seeing how we go.

“Fraserburgh are a very good team. They’re champions for a reason, because they were the best team in the league.

“Their squad hasn’t changed that much and they’ve added quality to it, so it will be a very difficult game for us.”

Broch in cup hunt

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is pleased to be in the final.

After winning the Covid-19 delayed 2020-21 Aberdeenshire Cup in July of last year, the Broch didn’t manage to win any of last season’s cup competitions.

But, having claimed the Highland League title, Cowie is eager to experience the winning feeling again early in this campaign.

He added: “I wasn’t overly happy with our performance in the cups last season, but this season at the first opportunity the boys have got into a final which is good.

“Winning a trophy at this stage gives the club and the fans something early in the season.

Fraserburgh beat Turriff United to reach the Aberdeenshire Cup final.

“The players are remembered by the medals they win and they want to get as many of them as possible.

“We can’t rest on our laurels. We won the Highland League last season – but that’s done, it’s forgotten about – we have to move on.

“We move on to this campaign and make sure we take as much as we can out of this season.

“If we turn up we’ll give teams games, but if don’t turn up Formartine will cause us problems.

“Even at an early stage, you can see the work Stuart’s doing at Formartine. It will be a tough game for us.”

