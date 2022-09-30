12 of the best museums worth a look across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

12 of the best museums worth a look across the north and north-east

By Felicity Donohoe
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 30, 2022, 6:06 pm
Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen.
Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen.

Looking for something to do this weekend that doesn’t involve standing shivering in the autumn chill? Take a look at our pick of the best museums across the P&J patch.

Aberdeen Maritime Museum

Aberdeen Maritime Museum.

One of the finest museums in the region, the Aberdeen Maritime Museum brings to life the Granite City’s long history with the sea, covering everything from shipbuilding to fishing, and port history to offshore exhibits.

Alongside ancient artefacts and paintings are touchscreen consoles, databases and interactive displays that add vibrant new ways to understand the 900-year-old story of the harbour – all shown over four floors, and with a gift shop and licenced cafe, too.

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

Inverness Museum and Art gallery.

Located in the centre of the Highland capital, this free-to-enter attraction offers visitors the chance to learn more about the history and culture of the city and the Scottish Highlands.

It boasts a range of artefacts and collections that celebrate Highland life and heritage, and its galleries feature both permanent and temporary exhibitions.

Current exhibitions include Our Plastic Ocean, which looks at the issue of marine plastic pollution through the images of international award-winning photographer Mandy Barker.

Susie Reade’s JW58: Arctic Convoy is also running and features paintings inspired by a journey – described by Sir Winston Churchill as “the worst journey in the world” – made by a young woman during the winter of 1944.

Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen

Gordon Highlanders Museum, Aberdeen.

This five-star visitor attraction honours the regiment and tells the stories of the men from the region who made up the Gordon Highlander ranks; the locals, labourers, farmers, fishermen, ghillies aristocrats and students.

Visitors can see an extensive armory, a First World War replica trench, an officers’ mess and a Victorian walled garden to enjoy, too. Actor Dougray Scott even narrates a special film for the museum called The Gordon’s Golden Thread – well worth a watch.

University of Aberdeen Zoology Museum

Rani the tigress at the zoological museum.

This museum has an extensive collection of items from across the animal kingdom, with displays that include the weird and wonderful – from stuffed Bengal tigers to almost all Scottish birds, skeletons of apes and whales – and everything in between.

The collection has plenty of intriguing artefacts to keep the most curious of minds enthralled. Make sure to take in the exhibit on evolution.

Braemar Highland Games Centre

The Duke of Rothesay Highland Pavilion.

Housed in the Duke of Rothesay Highland Games Pavilion, the Braemar Highland Games Centre takes visitors through the living tradition of the Braemar Gathering.

Links with the Royal Family are explored, along with piping, Highland dancing and heavy events, or see original Highlander uniforms, complete with kilts. Afterwards, visitors can sit in the famous grandstand, which has been the home of the Gathering since 1906.

Grampian Transport Museum, Alford

The Grampian Transport Museum.

If you love all things mechanical then this gem of a museum will have something for you to enjoy. It houses everything to keep petrolheads entertained including classic cars, celebrity motorcycles, buses, police cars and sports classics – and even a junior driving school course for four to eight-year-olds.

Enthusiasts can also see the story of the electric car from its origins in Aberdeen in 1839 (thanks to engineer Robert Davidson) to the present day, with its Probing the Future exhibit.

Museum of Scottish Lighthouses, Fraserburgh

Museum of Scottish Lighthouses.

The museum tells the story of the lighthouses, the engineers who built them, and those who spent their lives stationed in them. It includes the history of Kinnaird Head Lighthouse – the first lighthouse on mainland Scotland, built 1787.

Try on a lightkeeper’s uniform, take on the spiral staircase up to the light or explore the inner workings of the stunning lighthouse lenses.

Discover the illuminating story behind Scotland’s first lighthouse and its keepers

The Salmon Bothy, Portsoy

The Salmon Bothy, Portsoy.

This intriguing building has been carefully restored to showcase the history of this port’s harbour, sea trade and the salmon industry.

It’s a base for family history research with a trained genealogist available, and is a community space and venue, too, which opens for traditional music evenings. Run by volunteers, The Salmon Bothy is a little gem on this coastline.

Speyside Cooperage Visitor Centre

Speyside Cooperage Visitor Centre.

The Speyside Cooperage Visitor Centre in Craigellachie lies in the heart of the Speyside Malt Whisky Trail, and offers a unique insight into the manufacture of the whisky casks, demonstrated by the team of highly skilled coopers.

It’s the only working cooperage in the UK, producing and repairing almost 150,000 oak casks each year, using traditional techniques and tools. Visitors also have the option of trying it for themselves, with a gift and coffee shop on the premises, too.

Aberdeenshire Farming Museum, Mintlaw

Aberdeenshire Farming Museum.

Aberdeenshire’s colourful farming past is brought to life in this unique, semi-circular farm steading at Aden Country Park, and celebrates the last 150 years of farming life in the region.

Exhibits include a working farm set from the 1950s, or visitors can learn to make oatcakes over an open fire. And if you want some outdoors time, enjoy the Victorian arboretum, the playparks or one of the many beautiful walks in the area.

Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum

Stonehaven Tolbooth Museum.

The oldest building in Stonehaven, the Tolbooth Museum is a community-run museum, and has a number of artefacts linked to Stonehaven’s heritage, many associated with the days when the building served as a prison.

Visitors can see original cell doors, stocks and punishment devices, plus a number of daily artefacts, and even videos of the Stonehaven Fireballs Hogmanay ceremony.

The museum is family orientated and holds a free dinosaur hunt for youngsters, with winners receiving a token for a lucky dip prize.

Banchory Museum

Banchory is home to a high proportion of singers, musicians, composers and dancers and this fascinating museum celebrates this rich traditional culture.

Banchory Museum includes an exhibition of J. Scott Skinner, the Strathspey King – a legendary character and a key figure in Scottish traditional music, who took fiddle music to new levels with his playing and compositions.

Tartans, royal commemorative china, Deeside natural history, archaeology and Victoriana are all on display, too.

