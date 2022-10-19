Grady McGrath believes Scottish Cup tie is a great test for Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City’s Grady McGrath is looking forward to testing their credentials against League Two leaders Stirling Albion.

The Hedgemen host the Binos at Glebe Park on Saturday in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Brechin – who are top of the Breedon Highland League – want to earn promotion back to the SPFL and McGrath believes this tie will be a good test.

In August, Andy Kirk’s side beat Stirling on penalties in second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The striker said: “It was a tough game the last time we played Stirling Albion, but we managed to win on penalties.

“I don’t see why we can’t compete again and win again.

“The result in the Challenge Cup gives us belief, we know what we’re capable of and it’s a good gauge of where we are to play a team from the league above.

“It’s a test of where we are. Our ambition is to get the club back into the SPFL and hopefully we can do that this season.”

Striker quickly found form

McGrath joined Brechin the summer from Dundee Junior club East Craigie.

The 20-year-old has quickly found his feet at Highland League level and has already scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

McGrath has enjoyed the step up and added: “When you come to a new club it’s all new and playing with different players but you start to make connections and understand how to play together.

“It takes time but it’s clicked in recent weeks. They keep trying to find me in the box and keep putting the ball in decent areas so it’s good.

“Playing in the Highland League has definitely been a step up so I’ve been trying to get used to that.”