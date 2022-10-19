Grady McGrath believes Scottish Cup tie is a great test for Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Grady McGrath believes Scottish Cup tie is a great test for Brechin

By Callum Law
October 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Brechin striker Grady McGrath has enjoyed stepping up to Highland League level with the Hedgemen.
Brechin striker Grady McGrath has enjoyed stepping up to Highland League level with the Hedgemen.

Brechin City’s Grady McGrath is looking forward to testing their credentials against League Two leaders Stirling Albion.

The Hedgemen host the Binos at Glebe Park on Saturday in the second round of the Scottish Cup.

Brechin – who are top of the Breedon Highland League – want to earn promotion back to the SPFL and McGrath believes this tie will be a good test.

In August, Andy Kirk’s side beat Stirling on penalties in second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The striker said: “It was a tough game the last time we played Stirling Albion, but we managed to win on penalties.

“I don’t see why we can’t compete again and win again.

“The result in the Challenge Cup gives us belief, we know what we’re capable of and it’s a good gauge of where we are to play a team from the league above.

“It’s a test of where we are. Our ambition is to get the club back into the SPFL and hopefully we can do that this season.”

Striker quickly found form

McGrath joined Brechin the summer from Dundee Junior club East Craigie.

The 20-year-old has quickly found his feet at Highland League level and has already scored 11 goals in all competitions this season.

McGrath has enjoyed the step up and added: “When you come to a new club it’s all new and playing with different players but you start to make connections and understand how to play together.

“It takes time but it’s clicked in recent weeks. They keep trying to find me in the box and keep putting the ball in decent areas so it’s good.

“Playing in the Highland League has definitely been a step up so I’ve been trying to get used to that.”

