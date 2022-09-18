Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open Goal Broomhill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The draw for the second round of the Scottish Cup has thrown up some intriguing ties for north sides.

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh will welcome Stranraer to Bellslea, while Elgin City will host Camelon Juniors.

Buckie Thistle, who defeated Lossiemouth 2-1, will meet Open Goal Broomhill. The Lowland League side, managed by former Peterhead captain Simon Ferry, beat Brora Rangers 3-2 after extra time in the first round.

Highland League leaders Brechin City will take on Stirling Albion at Glebe Park, while Banks o’ Dee will travel south to face East of Scotland First Division side Dunipace.

Wick Academy’s reward for a 5-1 victory against Lochee United was a home tie against Benburb of the West of Scotland League First Division.

Formartine United are away to Carnoustie Panmure, who ran out 3-1 winners against Rothes on Saturday.

The draw was made by Scotland and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

The ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday October 22.

Scottish Cup second round draw

Bo’ness United v Auchinleck Talbot

Brechin City v Stirling Albion

Buckie Thistle v Open Goal Broomhill

Carnoustie Panmure v Formartine United

Cumnock Juniors v Dumbarton

Dalbeattie Star v Darvel

Dunbar United v University of Stirling

Dunipace v Banks o’ Dee

East Kilbride v Caledonian Braves

Elgin City v Camelon Juniors

Fraserburgh v Stranraer

Glasgow University v Albion Rovers

Gretna 2008 v Drumchapel United

Kilwinning Rangers v Forfar Athletic

Linlithgow Rose v Spartans

Newtongrange Star v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Pollok v Annan Athletic

Sauchie Juniors v Bonnyrigg Rose

Stenhousemuir v East Fife

Wick Academy v Benburb