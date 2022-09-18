Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open Goal Broomhill

The draw for the second round of the Scottish Cup has thrown up some intriguing ties for north sides.
Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh will welcome Stranraer to Bellslea, while Elgin City will host Camelon Juniors.
Buckie Thistle, who defeated Lossiemouth 2-1, will meet Open Goal Broomhill. The Lowland League side, managed by former Peterhead captain Simon Ferry, beat Brora Rangers 3-2 after extra time in the first round.
Highland League leaders Brechin City will take on Stirling Albion at Glebe Park, while Banks o’ Dee will travel south to face East of Scotland First Division side Dunipace.
Wick Academy’s reward for a 5-1 victory against Lochee United was a home tie against Benburb of the West of Scotland League First Division.
Formartine United are away to Carnoustie Panmure, who ran out 3-1 winners against Rothes on Saturday.
The draw was made by Scotland and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.
The ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday October 22.
Scottish Cup second round draw
Bo’ness United v Auchinleck Talbot
Brechin City v Stirling Albion
Buckie Thistle v Open Goal Broomhill
Carnoustie Panmure v Formartine United
Cumnock Juniors v Dumbarton
Dalbeattie Star v Darvel
Dunbar United v University of Stirling
Dunipace v Banks o’ Dee
East Kilbride v Caledonian Braves
Elgin City v Camelon Juniors
Fraserburgh v Stranraer
Glasgow University v Albion Rovers
Gretna 2008 v Drumchapel United
Kilwinning Rangers v Forfar Athletic
Linlithgow Rose v Spartans
Newtongrange Star v Hill of Beath Hawthorn
Pollok v Annan Athletic
Sauchie Juniors v Bonnyrigg Rose
Stenhousemuir v East Fife
Wick Academy v Benburb