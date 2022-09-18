Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open Goal Broomhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Cup second round draw: Fraserburgh to host Stranraer and Buckie Thistle welcome Open Goal Broomhill

By Danny Law
September 18, 2022, 6:23 pm Updated: September 18, 2022, 6:46 pm
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook
Adrew Macaskill in action for Buckie Thistle in their Scottish Cup win against Lossiemouth. Picture by Sandy McCook

The draw for the second round of the Scottish Cup has thrown up some intriguing ties for north sides.

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh will welcome Stranraer to Bellslea, while Elgin City will host Camelon Juniors.

Buckie Thistle, who defeated Lossiemouth 2-1, will meet Open Goal Broomhill. The Lowland League side, managed by former Peterhead captain Simon Ferry, beat Brora Rangers 3-2 after extra time in the first round.

Highland League leaders Brechin City will take on Stirling Albion at Glebe Park, while Banks o’ Dee will travel south to face East of Scotland First Division side Dunipace.

Wick Academy’s reward for a 5-1 victory against Lochee United was a home tie against Benburb of the West of Scotland League First Division.

Formartine United are away to Carnoustie Panmure, who ran out 3-1 winners against Rothes on Saturday.

The draw was made by Scotland and Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack.

The ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday October 22.

Scottish Cup second round draw

Bo’ness United v Auchinleck Talbot

Brechin City v Stirling Albion

Buckie Thistle v Open Goal Broomhill

Carnoustie Panmure v Formartine United

Cumnock Juniors v Dumbarton

Dalbeattie Star v Darvel

Dunbar United v University of Stirling

Dunipace v Banks o’ Dee

East Kilbride v Caledonian Braves

Elgin City v Camelon Juniors

Fraserburgh v Stranraer

Glasgow University v Albion Rovers

Gretna 2008 v Drumchapel United

Kilwinning Rangers v Forfar Athletic

Linlithgow Rose v Spartans

Newtongrange Star v Hill of Beath Hawthorn

Pollok v Annan Athletic

Sauchie Juniors v Bonnyrigg Rose

Stenhousemuir v East Fife

Wick Academy v Benburb

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

