Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie

By Reporter
October 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 5:51 pm
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh earned a fantastic Scottish Cup second round result as underdogs defeating League Two Stranraer 2-1.

The SPFL visitors finished the contest strongly at Bellslea but couldn’t find the equaliser to force extra-time.

Broch boss Mark Cowie was full of praise for the diligent display of his side without a few key players.

He said: “It’s the second round of the competition with some very good sides in it, we had to dig in but we’re good at that.

“We defended unbelievably through our centre-backs and full-backs with goalkeeper Joe Barbour making some world-class saves.

“On the counter we were dangerous and with a bit more composure we may have created more chances.

Greg Buchan, left, celebrates scoring Fraserburgh’s opening goal against Stranraer in the Scottish Cup

“I’m extremely happy with the result and being in the next round.

“With our central midfielders we wanted to go press and the attitude was just to go all out.

“Greg Buchan with his goal demonstrated that, the opener was either going to be a goal or a penalty.

“We knew from watching Stranraer how difficult the game would be but I’m really not thinking of the draw as the concentration is on recovery and preparing for the Rothes game this week.”

Bellslea erupted after six minutes, right-back Scott Robertson was short with his passback allowing Greg Buchan in to intercept and despatch past Luke Scullion.

Sean McIntosh, at the other end, missed an open goal to equalise but snatched at his shot and fired wide.

However, the leveller came in the 21st minute through defender Kyle Girvan with a downward header from the free-kick provided by livewire Dean Hawkshaw.

After a half-time freshen up the next goal was to prove the winner and it came in 57 minutes.

Fraserburgh’s Sean Butcher, second from the left, and Kieran Simpson, third from the left, try to keep Stranraer out

Scott Barbour held the ball up on the right then lobbed it perfectly for Connor Wood to compose himself and fire into the corner.

From there onwards it was all action with fans on both sides on tenterhooks.

But the main man was Joe Barbour with a sprawling stop in 80 minutes and a fingertip save to deny Sam Ellis and eventually the final whistle was received with much relief by the home supporters.

Stranraer player manager Jamie Hamill could not conceal his anger after the game.

He said: “I take full responsibility for this result, we can’t be coming here and not going through after I’ve watched Fraserburgh three times.

“There’s no point in dressing it up, I’m sick to the core.

“Every emotion is negative, I live and breathe football and I know for definite we were just not clinical enough in either box. Something needs to change in our mentality.”

Carnoustie Panmure 1-2 Formartine United

Formartine United progressed to round three of the Scottish Cup after coming from behind to defeat Midlands League champions Carnoustie Panmure 2-1 at Laing Park.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “We deserved to go through but Carnoustie are a very good side and we’re delighted to be in the next round.

“We played really well over the 90 minutes. The main thing in cup ties is the result, but the manner of the performance was really good.

“We’ve fallen behind plenty of times this season and it’s not something that bothers us too much.

“And again on Saturday we responded well, we created some good chances so I always felt we would create some openings and we just needed to take them.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is pleased to have reached round three of the Scottish Cup

“For everyone connected with the club it’s good to be in the draw and we’ll see what it brings.”

After a goalless first half Ryan Suttie’s fine finish from the edge of the area put the Gowfers ahead early in the second half.

But Formartine responded quickly with Jack MacIver beating two players inside the box before finding the net.

United’s winner came 10 minutes from time when Julian Wade headed home a Scott Lisle cross.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Scottish Cup: Brechin, Buckie and Turriff knocked out
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Wick reach Scottish Cup third round with Benburb success
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Richard Macadie hopes it can be a day to savour for Wick in the…
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Fraserburgh captain Willie West eyes Scottish Cup upset
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle seek first wins
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
WATCH FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - a crucial Station Park clash and…
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Sean Butcher eager to help Fraserburgh take Stranraer scalp
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Dean Donaldson gets help from fellow manager ahead of Turriff's Scottish Cup clash
Highland League Weekly Feature including Sam Bashua and Horace Ormsby
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Deveronvale's Horace Ormsby and Sam Bashua on their moves…

Most Read

1
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
4
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
5
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
6
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
7
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
8
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
9
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
10
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham power to more gold at Para-cycling World Track Championship…
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour, left, and Paul Campbell, right, celebrate with Connor Wood, centre, who scored the second goal in their Scottish Cup win against Stranraer
Caley Thistle Women held to goalless draw in SWF Championship; Westdyke remain unbeaten in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented