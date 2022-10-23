Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh earned a fantastic Scottish Cup second round result as underdogs defeating League Two Stranraer 2-1.

The SPFL visitors finished the contest strongly at Bellslea but couldn’t find the equaliser to force extra-time.

Broch boss Mark Cowie was full of praise for the diligent display of his side without a few key players.

He said: “It’s the second round of the competition with some very good sides in it, we had to dig in but we’re good at that.

“We defended unbelievably through our centre-backs and full-backs with goalkeeper Joe Barbour making some world-class saves.

“On the counter we were dangerous and with a bit more composure we may have created more chances.

“I’m extremely happy with the result and being in the next round.

“With our central midfielders we wanted to go press and the attitude was just to go all out.

“Greg Buchan with his goal demonstrated that, the opener was either going to be a goal or a penalty.

“We knew from watching Stranraer how difficult the game would be but I’m really not thinking of the draw as the concentration is on recovery and preparing for the Rothes game this week.”

Bellslea erupted after six minutes, right-back Scott Robertson was short with his passback allowing Greg Buchan in to intercept and despatch past Luke Scullion.

Sean McIntosh, at the other end, missed an open goal to equalise but snatched at his shot and fired wide.

However, the leveller came in the 21st minute through defender Kyle Girvan with a downward header from the free-kick provided by livewire Dean Hawkshaw.

After a half-time freshen up the next goal was to prove the winner and it came in 57 minutes.

Scott Barbour held the ball up on the right then lobbed it perfectly for Connor Wood to compose himself and fire into the corner.

From there onwards it was all action with fans on both sides on tenterhooks.

But the main man was Joe Barbour with a sprawling stop in 80 minutes and a fingertip save to deny Sam Ellis and eventually the final whistle was received with much relief by the home supporters.

Stranraer player manager Jamie Hamill could not conceal his anger after the game.

He said: “I take full responsibility for this result, we can’t be coming here and not going through after I’ve watched Fraserburgh three times.

“There’s no point in dressing it up, I’m sick to the core.

“Every emotion is negative, I live and breathe football and I know for definite we were just not clinical enough in either box. Something needs to change in our mentality.”

Carnoustie Panmure 1-2 Formartine United

Formartine United progressed to round three of the Scottish Cup after coming from behind to defeat Midlands League champions Carnoustie Panmure 2-1 at Laing Park.

Manager Stuart Anderson said: “We deserved to go through but Carnoustie are a very good side and we’re delighted to be in the next round.

“We played really well over the 90 minutes. The main thing in cup ties is the result, but the manner of the performance was really good.

“We’ve fallen behind plenty of times this season and it’s not something that bothers us too much.

“And again on Saturday we responded well, we created some good chances so I always felt we would create some openings and we just needed to take them.

“For everyone connected with the club it’s good to be in the draw and we’ll see what it brings.”

After a goalless first half Ryan Suttie’s fine finish from the edge of the area put the Gowfers ahead early in the second half.

But Formartine responded quickly with Jack MacIver beating two players inside the box before finding the net.

United’s winner came 10 minutes from time when Julian Wade headed home a Scott Lisle cross.