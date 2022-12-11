Steven MacDonald encouraged by Forres’ draw with Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven MacDonald encouraged by Forres’ draw with Inverurie

By Callum Law
December 11, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ethan Cairns, right, celebrates scoring for Forres Mechanics against Inverurie Locos
Ethan Cairns, right, celebrates scoring for Forres Mechanics against Inverurie Locos

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald felt there were plenty of encouraging signs in their Breedon Highland League draw with Inverurie Locos.

In one of only three league games to be played because of wintry weather the Can-Cans fought back to earn a 1-1 draw at the end of an absorbing contest at Mosset Park.

MacDonald’s men, who are eighth in the table, had picked up only one win and one draw in their previous seven games in all competitions.

He said: “When you’re 1-0 down against a good side like Inverurie you can be a bit panicky about whether you can turn it round.

“But I think we deserved the equaliser, although the disappointment after that is we sat in a bit and didn’t go for the full three points as we should have.

“We still had chances but Locos probably had the better ones after our equaliser and some of them were down to our own faults giving the ball away.

“It was a bit disappointing we couldn’t push on and get the three points, but credit to the boys for coming back to get something against a top-six team.

Ethan Cairns of Forres, left, tries to get past Inverurie goalkeeper Andy Reid

“All the performances recently have been pretty good and we’ve been knocking on the door.

“The Nairn game got away from us after being 3-1 up and we pushed Brechin and Banks o’ Dee until the end of the game.

“I’m pleased with how we played and now it’s about turning these performances into wins.

“There are lots of encouraging signs but there are still bits of naivety in our play.

“But I’ve got to be pleased with how we’re doing.”

Clinical edge missing for Railwaymen

In contrast Inverurie manager Richard Hastings was left to rue missed chances.

He added: “I’m frustrated, we created enough chances and finishing is letting us down, but equally we lost a poor goal which allowed Forres back into the game.

“Incidents in both boxes ultimately cost us.

“You always feel it’s two points dropped if you’ve been ahead in the game and had the better of the chances.

“That’s not to say Forres didn’t create anything because Andy Reid probably made the save of the game in the second half.

“But ultimately with the amount of chances we created I think we should have won.”

Action at both ends

It was Inverurie who made the breakthrough after eight minutes.

Logan Johnstone’s cross from the left wasn’t cleared by the Can-Cans defence and Lloyd Robertson collected the loose ball and fired into the bottom right corner.

Forres almost responded immediately but Ryan MacLeman scuffed a shot straight at goalkeeper Andy Reid from inside the area.

Robert Ward then tested home goalkeeper Stuart Knight twice. First with a 30-yard drive which was held then with a deflected shot which the custodian tipped over.

In the 35th minute Forres had an excellent opening. Kane Davies latched onto Ethan Cairns’ flick and released Ben Barron through on goal.

The prolific striker got the ball partially caught under his feet when trying to round Reid and when Barron eventually got a shot away Greg Mitchell was back on the goal-line to clear.

Inverurie players celebrate their goal against Forres, which was scored by Lloyd Robertson, pictured second from right

Shortly after Cairns’ neat footwork set-up MacLeman, but his curler from 18 yards drifted narrowly wide.

Before the half was over Knight tipped Ward’s shot from 30 yards behind and then Johnstone stabbed wide from one of two corners which followed.

Forres started the second period well and equalised on 52 minutes.

Cairns broke through Calum Dingwall’s sliding challenge, burst into the box before rounding Reid and lashing home.

Knight almost handed Inverurie the lead again with a fresh air swipe at the ball which nearly gave Garry Wood a chance.

On 63 minutes Knight redeemed himself with an excellent save low down to his right to turn away Robertson’s strike from 20 yards.

It had been an excellent contest which was still in balance heading into the final quarter.

On 72 minutes Robertson swept a shot wide from the left side of the area, while at the other end Reid made a tremendous one-handed save to keep out Barron’s powerful header from Cairns’ left-wing cross.

Both sides tried to win it in the closing stages with the best chance falling for Inverurie in stoppage time, but Knight made a fine block to deny Wood.

