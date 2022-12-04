Fraserburgh held by Keith; Huntly and Rothes ease to victories

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith produced a battling performance to earn a deserved draw against reigning Highland League champions Fraserburgh in a four-goal thriller at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons were trailing by a single goal at half-time, but drew level, then edged ahead before the Broch netted a superb equaliser.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said “A draw was probably right in the end, although there was possibly a tinge of disappointment that we didn’t win as we managed the game quite well.

“In terms of workrate and endeavour all over the pitch we were excellent, and Fraserburgh knew they were in a game, we went toe to toe with them.

“If we can produce that every week we will pick up plenty of points.”

Broch opened the scoring in the 16th minute, a minute after Kieran Mooney had spurned a chance at the other end, Paul Young capitalising to slam home from 12 yards.

Keith hit back and a Dem Yunus cross saw James Brownie’s header hit the crossbar.

The Maroons took the game to the visitors after the break and within three minutes it was all square when Kieran Mooney showed a great turn of speed to race through and expertly slot home a low shot for his 7th goal of the season.

The home fans were jubilant with 62 minutes gone when Yunus made the most of a Mooney pass to thump the ball home from 15 yards.

Tthe Broch were awarded a penalty kick 10 minutes later but a superb Craig Reid save thwarted Sean Butcher.

They weren’t to be denied an equaliser though and with 78 minutes on the clock Scott Barbour rifled a beauty into the top corner of the net from 18 yards.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “Some of our play was good, but we gave Keith something to play for in the second half, giving them a bit of momentum, though we created a few chances over the piece.

“We had a lot of pressure but for their fighting attributes we couldn’t begrudge Keith their point.

“When Scott Barbour scored an absolute cracker to equalise, I felt that we might go on and win the game, but it was just one of those days.

“I can’t fault the players’ effort and we just need to get on with it.”

Huntly 5-2 Wick Academy

Huntly moved up to ninth with a 5-2 home win over Wick Academy.

Andrew Hunter played his part in the win for Huntly with two goals and two assists with manager Allan Hale full of praise for the ex-Locos forward.

He said: “That’s what he brings to the team. He’s so important to the way we want the team to play and it’s our responsibility as coaches to ensure we get the service into him.

“That’s him into double figures now and we’re only halfway through the season and there’s plenty more to come from him.”

Huntly took the lead after 19 minutes. A Lyall Booth corner was not dealt with by the home defence and when the ball was partially cleared outside the box, Hunter took the ball on the turn before powering a shot inside the post.

Two minutes later, Hunter headed the ball down to Ross Still to drive in his second of the season from 20 yards out.

Forward Angus Grant got on the scoresheet for the first time since his leg break last year taking advantage of a mix-up between the opposition goalkeeper and defence before shooting low past Graeme Williamson.

Wick struck back a minute later when Mark Macadie netted from close range for his fifth of the season.

Inside the final minute of the half, Harry Hennem struck the post before Jack Henry followed up from the rebound for his second of the campaign.

Wick were reduced to ten men with ten minutes remaining when Jack Halliday was shown a straight red card following a challenge on Gavin Elphinstone.

Huntly wrapped up the win with two goals in stoppage time, Hunter won the ball in the last third and got time and space to play in a low cross in the opposition box for substitute Cameron Blacklock to tap in from close range for his second goal for the club.

Two minutes later a Kyle Dalling ball upfield saw Hunter get into an attacking position before turning his marker and drilling in his tenth of the season.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson admitted conceding three goals within an 11-minute spell was costly for his side.

He said: “The first ten to fifteen minutes we were well on top and it went into a downward spiral after that we were 3-0 down.

“If you give any team a 3-0 head start then you’re going to be up against.

“From there we did manage a spirited fightback to get it back to 3-2 but in the second half there’s was nothing in it and we tried to push for an equaliser late on and obviously going down to ten men didn’t help.”

Strathspey 0-7 Rothes

Rothes romped to victory over a luckless Jags outfit who have also shipped seven goals against Banks o’ Dee and Deveronvale in recent weeks.

Speysiders’ boss Ross Jack was particularly pleased with a hat-trick for striker Aidan Wilson.

He said: “Aidan scored three great goals and Gary Kerr notched a double so it was pleasing all-round.

“We could have scored quite a few more goals but I thought our attitude was first class throughout on a bobbly surface.

“Ian MacKenzie made a great double save in the first half and pulled off another great diving save in the second half so to keep another clean sheet is equally pleasing.”

Strathspey 0-7 Rothes

Goals today from Fraser Robertson, Bruce Milne, Gary Kerr (2) and a hat trick from Aidan Wilson earn the three points in Grantown

🍊🟠⚫️ #MonTheSpeysiders pic.twitter.com/u5dmN7DTYg — Rothes FC (@RothesFC) December 3, 2022

Rothes took the lead with just 60 seconds on the clock when Ally MacKenzie crossed from the left and Fraser Robertson rammed the ball home from six yards.

Rothes doubled their lead in the 10th minute, Jack Maley’s corner kick picked out Bruce Milne and his downward header gave Oliver Kelly in the Jags’ goal no chance.

It was 3-0 in the 21st minute when the Strathspey defence failed to cut out a long ball from Ben Johnstone and Wilson ran on to drive the ball home from 10 yards.

On the half hour mark Rothes made it 4-0 when another in-swinging corner was met by Gary Kerr and the ball flew into the back of the net.

At the other end Rothes keeper MacKenzie did brilliantly to save a point-blank David Ross drive from reducing the leeway.

Nine minutes after the restart Rothes made it 5-0 when Alan Pollock’s cross found Kerr unmarked in the six yard box and he nodded the ball past the helpless Kelly.

Wilson grabbed his own second of the afternoon and Rothes’ sixth goal in the 70th minute when Greg Morrison’s deep cross gave the former Clach striker the simplest of task to nod the ball home from six yards.

Two minutes from time home keeper Kelly brought down Rothes substitute Jake Thomson in full flight in the box and Wilson drilled home the resultant spot-kick to complete his hat-trick.

Strathspey manager Charlie Brown said: “We set out our game plan and within a minute we found ourselves a goal down, that was very frustrating.

“I’ve just spoken to the lads in there and told them that they need to learn quickly – we seem to be losing a lot of goals from balls coming into the box so we need to address that again.”