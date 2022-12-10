Update: SIX Highland League games now postponed as Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth the latest fixture to fall to weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth became the latest Breedon Highland League fixture to fall to the weather following a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

It is the sixth game of the weekend card to be postponed, with Clachnacuddin v Keith, Turriff United, v Wick Academy, Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers, Rothes v Huntly and Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle already called off.

Three parks pass inspections

However, three Highland League games will definitely go ahead on Saturday.

Glebe Park passed an 8am inspection ahead of Brechin City v Deveronvale, while Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Locos – our Highland League Weekly main highlights game this weekend – also received the green light this morning.

⚠️ 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗗 ⚠️ Mosset Park has passed a pitch inspection and this afternoon's match goes ahead as planned – kick off 3pm. Hope to see you there!. C’mon the Cans!! 🟤🟡💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/rQMIzA169M — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) December 10, 2022

It was a similar story at Station Park ahead of Nairn County v Formartine United, which will now be Highland League Weekly’s second highlights match for Monday’s show, with the surface deemed playable earlier.