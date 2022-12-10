Update: SIX Highland League games now postponed as Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth the latest fixture to fall to weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Update: SIX Highland League games now postponed as Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth the latest fixture to fall to weather

By Callum Law
December 10, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: December 10, 2022, 10:33 am
Six Highland League games have been postponed due to the weather.
Six Highland League games have been postponed due to the weather.

Fraserburgh v Lossiemouth became the latest Breedon Highland League fixture to fall to the weather following a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

It is the sixth game of the weekend card to be postponed, with Clachnacuddin v Keith, Turriff United, v Wick Academy, Banks o’ Dee v Brora Rangers, Rothes v Huntly and Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle already called off.

 

Three parks pass inspections

However, three Highland League games will definitely go ahead on Saturday.

Glebe Park passed an 8am inspection ahead of Brechin City v Deveronvale, while Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Locos – our Highland League Weekly main highlights game this weekend – also received the green light this morning.

It was a similar story at Station Park ahead of Nairn County v Formartine United, which will now be Highland League Weekly’s second highlights match for Monday’s show, with the surface deemed playable earlier.

WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview after wintry weather rolls in

