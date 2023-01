[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The weather may have turned decidedly wintry and there may be postponements to come, but there’s still a Highland League Weekly Friday preview show – which you can watch here!

There are nine Breedon Highland League matches scheduled for Saturday afternoon and, although it remains to be seen how many will actually go ahead due to the freezing weather, our optimistic panel go through all of the talking points for each fixture regardless.

This includes our two (proposed) highlights games for Monday’s main Highland League Weekly show – Forres Mechanics v Inverurie Locos and Clachnacuddin against Keith.

Monday’s main HLW highlights show – live at 7pm

Our main subscribers-only Highland League Weekly show is back bigger and better on Monday nights for the 2022/23 Breedon Highland League season, going live at its usual time of 7pm.

We've started posting some of our #HighlandLeagueWeekly archive footage to YouTube 📺! Here's a feature from last season, with @BrechinCityFC groundsman Neil Wood, on keeping a @ScottishHFL pitch in good nick, the Glebe Park cat, and the famous hedge…https://t.co/Cc1AVHfJOF — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) December 7, 2022

On top of this, there’s the Friday preview show every week, as well as Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights games throughout the campaign.

Keep up to date with the latest episodes of Highland League Weekly – on social media and with our newsletters

Help yourself to never miss an episode of Highland League Weekly – whether it’s the Friday preview show, main Monday show or EXTRA midweek highlights shows – by following our social media channels.

You can find Highland League Weekly on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok this season, while P&J Sport remains the hub for Highland League Weekly on Facebook.

We’ll be giving you plenty of chances to get involved in shows and join the debate using these platforms throughout the campaign.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

Throughout the week during the season, links to the latest episodes of our main Monday night Highland League Weekly show – featuring the latest Highland League football highlights, features, and a panel discussion about the weekend’s matches – and our Friday/EXTRA shows, will drop into your email inbox, as well as all of the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.