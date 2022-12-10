Stornoway rescue teams tasked to help fishing boat taking on water

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rescue teams in Stornoway were tasked to rescue a fishing trawler after it began to take on water.

Members of Stornoway lifeboat and the local coastguard rescue team were called to the harbour shortly before 6am this morning.

The stricken vessel is believed to have become stuck under the pier during high tide causing water to flood the deck.

Launched from Stornoway, Western Isles about half an hour ago – https://t.co/hvr2BDY4wD — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) December 10, 2022

Crews made their way to the scene after the alarm was sounded at 5.51am.

Prior to their arrival, the boat was towed from beneath the pier to safe harbour by a nearby fishing vessel.

Crews left the scene shortly after 6.30am.