Another Breedon Highland League card is under threat due to the recent cold spike – but let’s hope the games go ahead, as there’s a huge clash scheduled for Victoria Park between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City.

The World Cup final may be on Sunday afternoon, but, on Saturday, second-placed Buckie host leaders Brechin in a blockbuster knowing a win would pull them level on points with the Angus club.

Brechin, meanwhile, know an away victory would see them move six points clear of the Jags with a game in hand.

There are also a host of other tasty fixtures set for this weekend, too – including our second highlights game between Brora Rangers and Rothes – and it is all covered in our Highland League Weekly Friday preview show.

We've started posting #HighlandLeagueWeekly clips to YouTube📺! Here's @clachfc's James Anderson from last season, who told us how he went from suffering from terrifying Guillain-Barre Syndrome to a break-out goalscoring campaign ❤️️https://t.co/yzSkBWrBlN — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) December 15, 2022

