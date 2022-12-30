Brechin beat Banks o’ Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin beat Banks o’ Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit

By Callum Law
December 30, 2022, 9:24 pm Updated: December 30, 2022, 9:40 pm
Brechin's Botti Biabi, right, runs at Kacper Lewecki of Banks o' Dee
Brechin's Botti Biabi, right, runs at Kacper Lewecki of Banks o' Dee

Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City ruthlessly brushed aside Banks o’ Dee 4-1 to move four points clear at the top of the division.

The two sides had fought out a 4-4 draw at Glebe Park before Christmas, but this encounter at Spain Park was thoroughly one-sided.

A stunning first half hour from the Hedgemen did the damage with Michael Cruickshank, Botti Biabi, Fraser MacLeod and Grady McGrath all on target.

The result means Brechin are four points clear of Buckie Thistle at the top of the Highland League with both sides having played 17 games.

Dee boss Jamie Watt made two changes from the draw a week ago.

Dean Lawrie and Lewis Crosbie dropped out with Neale Allan and Hamish MacLeod coming in.

Brechin gaffer Andy Kirk made three alterations with Cruickshank, Nathan Cooney and Biabi replacing Jamie Bain, Aaron Arnott and Ewan Loudon.

Blitz puts Brechin in command

The visitors started brightly and Biabi had the ball in the net with barely a minute played, but McGrath was flagged offside in the build-up.

On three minutes, Kevin McHattie blazed over from 10 yards after Euan Spark headed down a Kieran Inglis corner.

Brechin made the breakthrough in the 12th minute. Marc Scott’s low cross from the right found Cruickshank at the back post and he had the easy task of tapping home.

Dee improved after conceding without threatening the City goal too much.

Then the Hedgemen hit the hosts with three goals in five minutes.

In the 25th minute, Brechin broke from a Banks o’ Dee corner with Inglis releasing Biabi on the left side of the area – and he blasted a left-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Andy Shearer.

Michael Cruickshank celebrates scoring Brechin’s first goal against Banks o’ Dee

Three minutes later, Dee were caught trying to play out from the back with Scott forcing a mistake.

Biabi picked up the loose ball and slipped MacLeod through. He rolled his shot into the bottom left corner.

In the 30th minute, it was 4-0 when Darryn Kelly was penalised by referee Filippo Mazzoni for high feet in a challenge with Scott inside the box.

McGrath fired the resultant spot-kick into the top left corner.

Brechin looked a threat every time they came forward and McGrath sent a low shot inches wide from 20 yards as half-time approached.

Hedgemen in control

The second period wasn’t as exciting as the first with Brechin having established such a commanding lead.

One moment of disappointment for the visitors was losing captain McHattie to a suspected ankle injury after 56 minutes.

Midway through the second period, Dee had a decent penalty claim turned down after the ball struck Inglis’ arm.

On 77 minutes, sub Loudon exchanged passes with Biabi before lashing a shot against the crossbar from the left side of the area as City searched for another.

Banks o’ Dee to their credit kept plugging away until the end, but visiting goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was never seriously worked during the course of the contest.

Deep into injury time, Brechin were reduced to 10 men with Loudon sent off for a bad challenge on Matthew Wallace and, with the last kick of the game, Rob Armstrong netted a consolation for Banks o’ Dee with a finish from 12 yards.

 

