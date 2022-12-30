Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth v Forres stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth v Forres stalemate

By Reporter
December 30, 2022, 10:22 pm
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter

Turriff United came from behind to defeat Inverurie Locos 3-2 with a superb display at The Haughs, with Aaron Reid netting for Turra in his last game before joining Aberdeen.

Locos went ahead on seven minutes, a quick free-kick releasing Robert Ward into the area, and he had time to pick out Garry Wood to slide in and tap home from close range.

Turriff levelled with a tremendous long range strike from Owen Kinsella that swerved high into the net past Andy Reid in the 21st minute.

Kinsella then helped to make it 2-0 Turriff on 39 minutes, driving forward and finding Ewan Clark – and his lay-off was swept confidently past Reid by Callan Gray from 12 yards.

Gray was only denied a quick second by a superb Andy Reid tip over the crossbar from his stinging drive.

Locos keeper Reid then made a vital save just after the break to deny an inrushing Kyle Gordon, before Aaron Reid fired just over from Gordon’s cutback.

Gordon missed a great chance to make it three on the hour mark, screwing his effort wide after great work from Murray Cormack.

Number three did come for Turriff in the 70th minute, Clark playing in Cormack on the right of the area and, although Andy Reid got a hand to his low drive, Aaron Reid bundled the ball home at the far post.

Keir Smith saw red for a late lunge on Locos’ Mark Souter in the 72nd minute, before Andy Reid made a great point blank save from Cormack.

Locos pulled it back to 3-2 late on with a deflected strike from Greg Mitchell, but Turriff held on for a deserved win.

Goalless at Grant Park, with three players sent off

A goalless draw was just about right as evenly-matched Lossiemouth and Forres Mechanics battled it out a chilly Grant Park.

After a slow start, Forres keeper Stuart Knight got down at his near post to stop a deflected Lossiemouth effort in the 20th minute.

A minute later, at the other end, home goalie Logan Ross parried a stinging 20-yard drive from Ben Barron.

In the 35th minute, Lossie central defender Lewis McAndrew saw his powerful 10-yard drive deflected for a corner kick.

Early in the second half, Mechanics missed a great chance to take the lead when another Barron close-range drive, from an Ethan Cairns cross, flew high over the top.

Callum Johnston then tried his luck with a snapshot, which was well held low down by Ross.

Just after the hour mark, Lossie were reduced to 10-men when Niall Kennedy picked up his second yellow card of the night.

Ross then brought off another superb flying save to deny Johnston as Forres looked to press home their numerical advantage.

Sean Morrison saw his 18-yard drive cannon back off the base of the post with Ross beaten as Forres turned the screw late on.

With six minutes left, Lossie were reduced to nine men when Dean Stewart was shown a straight red card for apparent dissent.

However, three minutes later, Forres’ Dale Wood followed him up the tunnel for a last-man challenge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Fraser Dingwall celebrates the opening goal for Nairn against Buckie Thistle. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County captain Fraser Dingwall agrees new deal
Featured image with Brechin manager Andy Kirk and Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt for Highland League Weekly on December 31 2022. Created by DCT Design Desk on December 29 2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Banks o' Dee v Brechin City; Lossiemouth v Forres…
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured Brechin celebrate their scecond goal Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Andy Kirk thrilled as leaders Brechin brush Banks o' Dee aside
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Highland League: Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with points return against Formartine
Fraserburgh captain Willie West - number 8 - scored the equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Formartine. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Fraserburgh come from 2-0 down to secure 2-2 draw against Formartine
CR0040334 Banks o' Dee v Brechin City Pictured is Bltti Biabi on the attack for Brechin and Kacper Lewecki Picture by Paul Glendell / DC Thomson 30/12/2022
Brechin beat Banks o' Dee to go four points clear at Highland League summit
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC
Highland League: Keith v Huntly called off due to waterlogged pitch
Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee boss Jamie Watt looks for better defensive showing in Brechin rematch
5 March 2022. This is from the Highland League Match between Lossiemouth FC and Fort William FC. PICTURE CONTENT: -Centre - Dean Stewart form Lossiemouth celebrates his goal with teammates
Contracts boost for Lossiemouth ahead of Forres clash
Graphic for a piece recapping the story of the 2021-22 Breedon Highland League season. Graphic produced by DCT Design Desk on April 26 2022
Highland League: Review of a thrilling 2022

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Highland League: Aaron Reid goal sees Turriff beat Inverurie 3-2; three reds in Lossiemouth v Forres stalemate
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Utopia Cafe was saved from closure thanks to an appeal on social media. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
#blessing or #curse: Is Instagram helping or hindering businesses in the Highlands?

Most Commented