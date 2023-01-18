Stuart Golabek believes Josh Meekings could be the man gafferless Brora Rangers are looking for

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim Brora Rangers manager Stuart Golabek says he hasn’t considered whether he would like to do the job permanently – but he believes colleague Josh Meekings may be the best person for the job.

The Cattachs are currently looking for a new manager after Craig Campbell resigned a fortnight ago.

Golabek, Meekings and Davie Kirkwood have been in interim charge since and have guided Brora to wins against Keith and Forres Mechanics.

Assessing the current situation Golabek said: “The club will have to decide where they want to go in terms of a manager.

“Right now I think it’s in fine hands with myself, Josh and Kirky.

“It’s sometimes beneficial if you get it done quickly in terms of appointing someone.

“We’re here in the interim and that’s what I’m thinking about, but I think Josh is someone the club should be thinking about.

“His attitude in terms of his coaching, how he organises himself and he’s been a great help to myself and Kirky, and I think he maybe wants to go down that road.

“It’s someone I would think about because he’s well-organised and he knows the game. I know he’s quite young, but he certainly has enough help in the background.”

Golabek on interim trio: ‘It’s a nice balance’

Golabek admits potential clashes with his job in oil and gas mean it is less likely he could commit to becoming manager on a permanent basis.

He added: “I haven’t really thought about it (becoming manager permanently).

“My work has dictated things – I had a job where I was in a position to help Brora and I started a new job which is OK at the minute, but my hours can chop and change.

“I’m the type of person who is 100%, not 80 or 90%. It might be part-time football, but it’s a full-time job really in terms dealing with players and things at the club.

“I wouldn’t like to put myself and the club in a position where I took the job and then something changed in a matter of weeks.

“Right now where we are with myself, Josh and Kirky, it’s a nice balance.

“Myself and Kirky have got experience and, from the conversations we’ve had, I see Josh going down the management route pretty soon.

“He’s young, he’s hungry and if he wanted to go down that road he’d have myself and Kirky helping him.”

Brora face Formartine United at Dudgeon Park in the Breedon Highland League this weekend, having racked up 14 goals in their last two games.

Golabek said: “The application from the boys against Keith and Forres has been fantastic.”