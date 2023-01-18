Stuart Golabek believes Josh Meekings could be the man gafferless Brora Rangers are looking for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Stuart Golabek believes Josh Meekings could be the man gafferless Brora Rangers are looking for

By Callum Law
January 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Interim Brora Rangers manager Stuart Golabek.
Interim Brora Rangers manager Stuart Golabek says he hasn’t considered whether he would like to do the job permanently – but he believes colleague Josh Meekings may be the best person for the job.

The Cattachs are currently looking for a new manager after Craig Campbell resigned a fortnight ago.

Golabek, Meekings and Davie Kirkwood have been in interim charge since and have guided Brora to wins against Keith and Forres Mechanics.

Assessing the current situation Golabek said: “The club will have to decide where they want to go in terms of a manager.

“Right now I think it’s in fine hands with myself, Josh and Kirky.

“It’s sometimes beneficial if you get it done quickly in terms of appointing someone.

“We’re here in the interim and that’s what I’m thinking about, but I think Josh is someone the club should be thinking about.

“His attitude in terms of his coaching, how he organises himself and he’s been a great help to myself and Kirky, and I think he maybe wants to go down that road.

“It’s someone I would think about because he’s well-organised and he knows the game. I know he’s quite young, but he certainly has enough help in the background.”

Golabek on interim trio: ‘It’s a nice balance’

Golabek admits potential clashes with his job in oil and gas mean it is less likely he could commit to becoming manager on a permanent basis.

He added: “I haven’t really thought about it (becoming manager permanently).

“My work has dictated things – I had a job where I was in a position to help Brora and I started a new job which is OK at the minute, but my hours can chop and change.

“I’m the type of person who is 100%, not 80 or 90%. It might be part-time football, but it’s a full-time job really in terms dealing with players and things at the club.

“I wouldn’t like to put myself and the club in a position where I took the job and then something changed in a matter of weeks.

Stuart Golabek believes Josh Meekings is worth considering for the Brora Rangers job.

“Right now where we are with myself, Josh and Kirky, it’s a nice balance.

“Myself and Kirky have got experience and, from the conversations we’ve had, I see Josh going down the management route pretty soon.

“He’s young, he’s hungry and if he wanted to go down that road he’d have myself and Kirky helping him.”

Brora face Formartine United at Dudgeon Park in the Breedon Highland League this weekend, having racked up 14 goals in their last two games.

Golabek said: “The application from the boys against Keith and Forres has been fantastic.”

