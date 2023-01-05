Brora Rangers seek new boss after shock departure of Craig Campbell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers are searching for a new manager after the shock departure of Craig Campbell.

The Cattachs currently sit fourth in the Highland League and are 10 points behind unbeaten leaders Brechin City but with two games in hand.

Former Ross County and Elgin City striker Campbell, 39, took over from Steven Mackay in September 2021, having been his assistant.

A statement released by the Dudgeon Park side said: “Brora Rangers advise that Craig Campbell has resigned his position with immediate effect and this has been accepted by the club.

“Assistant manager Stuart Golabek will take charge of the team in the interim. He will be supported by David Kirkwood and Josh Meekings.”

Chairman Scott MacKay refused to go into any more detail beyond the above statement, nor put a timescale on when the club hopes to appoint a new manager.

Campbell guided Brora to success in last season’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup for only the second time in their history with a 2-1 victory against Buckie Thistle in April.

They finished fourth in the Breedon Highland League table with 77 points, winning 25 of their 34 games.

The Cattachs picked up another trophy earlier this season by defeating Clach 2-1 in the North of Scotland Cup final in October.