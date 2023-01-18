Travel disruption continues as yellow weather warning of snow and ice extended until Thursday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Travel disruption continues as yellow weather warning of snow and ice extended until Thursday

By Denny Andonova
January 18, 2023, 7:28 am Updated: January 18, 2023, 7:09 pm
Travel disruption continues across the north and north-east as heavy snow continues to fall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Travel disruption continues across the north and north-east as heavy snow continues to fall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Residents in the north and north-east are being told to take care on icy roads and expect more snow overnight.

This follows after several days of weather warnings filled with wintry weather and travel disruption.

A yellow warning has been in place since Monday, although it was upgraded to amber until midnight yesterday.

The yellow warning was expected to end today at 9am, but the Met Office now expects more snow and ice across the north and north-east until Thursday at noon.

Continued warnings of travel disruption and icy surfaces have been issued for residents in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands.

Motorists warned to take care in icy conditions

Heavy snow fell across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands yesterday causing treacherous driving conditions for many.

Many Highland, Aberdeenshire and Shetland schools were closed as a result of the wintry weather with several being shut again today.

The A93 Aberdeen to Perth road reopened at 10.50am this morning between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Aberdeen City’s primary routes – around 50% of the city’s roads – were gritted twice overnight in preparation of the forecast wintry weather.

Pavements were also treated early this morning with gritters deployed on all secondary routes before 10.30am today.

Roads across the city will be treated twice again tonight as temperatures are expected to plummet to -4C.

Motorists have been warned to allow extra time for journeys as several vehicles have slipped off the road this morning.

Police closed the B999 Aberdeen to Tarves road at Potterton for a period of time today, with motorists being diverted along Panmure Gardens and the B997.

The snow gates at Tomintoul and Cock Bridge on the A939, as well as those at Cairn O’ Mount on the B974 are currently closed. Road users are advised to use an alternative routes.

At Braemar and Glenshee on the A93 and at Glen Dye, the snow gates are open.

Heavy snowfall in the Highlands causes disruption

Primary routes across the Highlands are being treated with tractor ploughs and diggers assisting gritters where needed.

Highland Council are urging drivers on the A890 from Achnasheen to Auchtertyre to take “extreme caution” as heavy snow and strong winds has caused some drifting across Wester Ross, Strathpeffer and Lochalsh.

Gritters are out on all routes.

Heavy snow has been falling in Carrbridge this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Residents in Nairn and Inverness are being warned of six to 12 inches of snow on high ground side roads.

In Badenoch and Strathspey, there are reports of drifting snow over the Dava and Bridge of Brown routes and four inches of fresh snow and black ice on higher routes in Sutherland.

Heavy snow is being reported on the A95 Aviemore to Aberlour road which was earlier closed in both directions following an incident near Grantown on Spey.

Highland Wildlife Park in Kingussie announced it would be closed today due to heavy snowfall to ensure people’s safety.

They have apologised for any inconvenience and will contact customers who have pre-booked tickets.

The University of the Highlands and Islands has also closed all north Highland campuses today with classes moved to online where possible.

Transport delays and cancellations

scotrail strike action
ScotRail services from Inverness to Thurso/Wick are facing disruption. Image: DC Thomson

The Ullapool to Lochmaddy Calmac ferry service has been cancelled today due to strong winds forecast.

Other sailings facing delays or cancellations include:

  • Mallaig – Armadale
  • Mallaig/Oban – Lochboisdale
  • Mallaig – Armadale
  • Ullapool – Stornoway
  • Oban – Castlebay
  • Ardrossan – Brodick
  • Gallanach – Kerrera

Direct ferries between Uig and Tarbert are not available until March due to ongoing works at Uig harbour.

Stagecoach Bluebird has also warned Aberdeenshire passengers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes due to the road conditions.

Milder weather on the way

More snow and sleet is expected to fall in most of the north and north-east later today and overnight as temperatures remain around 0C to -1C.

In Inverness, Oban and Elgin, conditions will remain cloudy today with wind gusts of up to 37mph expected overnight in Elgin.

In other areas of the region, a little bit of sunshine is forecast.

However in Kirkwall, Fraserburgh, Lerwick, Stornoway, Wick and Aberdeen strong gusts of up to 39mph are again expected.

Due to ice, falling and lying snow and gusty winds, the temperature is forecast to remain cold over the next few days.

But as the weekend approaches, milder temperatures appear to come into force with residents in Stornoway expected to enjoy temperatures of 9C over Saturday and Sunday.

