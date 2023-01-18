Inverurie Locos appoint former boss Scott Buchan to club committee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverurie Locos have announced the appointment of former co-manager Scott Buchan to the club committee.

Buchan, who served alongside Kenny Coull between 2010 and 2016 before taking sole charge himself, will work closely with the new Locos manager when he is appointed.

Coull and Buchan succeeded Dave Cormie at Harlaw Park, before the former stepped down in August 2016. Buchan stayed on as manager in his own right until December that year before stepping down for family reasons.

Having also served the club as a player, Buchan is currently Locos’ under-21s manager and will step up to his new role immediately.

“I’m delighted and looking forward to taking on this new football related role,” Buchan told the club website. “I will look to add fresh ideas and put structures and people in place to help everyone currently associated with the club to achieve our goals.”

Locos are in the process of searching for a new manager, after former boss Richard Hastings stepped down earlier this month.

“We are delighted to get Scott into this newly appointed role within the club,” added chairman Mike Macaulay. “Scott has been at the Locos for many years in numerous roles and knows the club inside out and importantly is Locos through and through.

“Along with Graeme Hay and the rest of the committee we are very much looking forward to having Scott on the committee.”