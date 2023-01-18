A9 forced to close after van veers off the road near Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Inverness to Perth road was closed for several hours after a van came off the road near Aviemore.

Emergency services were alerted to an incident near Alvie, south of the Highland village, at around 8pm today.

Officers were dispatched to the scene with the road remaining closed to traffic for around three hours, eventually reopening at 11pm.

Police confirmed nobody has been hurt and the recovery of the vehicle has been arranged.

A spokeswoman said: “Police received a report that a van had come off the road on the A9 near Aviemore at around 8.10pm.

“There are no reports of any injuries and arrangements are being made to uplift the vehicle.”