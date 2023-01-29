Debutant Liam Shewan fires Rothes to win against Clach; Turriff defeat Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Debutant Liam Shewan fires Rothes to win against Clach; Turriff defeat Forres

By Dave Edwards
January 29, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 5:09 pm
Liam Shewan, right pictured during his time with Nairn, scored the winner on his debut for Rothes against Clachnacuddin in the Highland League
Liam Shewan, right pictured during his time with Nairn, scored the winner on his debut for Rothes against Clachnacuddin in the Highland League

Rothes edged out Clachnauddin 3-2 thanks to a stunning 35-yard debut goal from ex-Lilywhites striker Liam Shewan.

Speysiders manager Ross Jack was quick to praise his new recruit, who signed from Nairn County on Friday, and said: “Liam has set some standard for himself.

“He told me that he saw the Clach keeper off his line and he went for it, and why not.

“I am delighted with his first appearance from the bench and I hope he can keep it up.

“I didn’t say anything to them at half-time which is printable, but once we got a bit of cohesion about us in the second half it was much better. Having said that I felt we could have come in at half-time two or three goals up.”

The visitors took a 19th minute lead when Lewis Mackenzie’s 12-yard drive took a wicked deflection to wrong-foot Rothes keeper Iain MacKenzie.

MacKenzie then excelled himself to turn a net-bound Kieran Chalmers 10-yard drive past the upright and from the resulting corner kick Gary Warren saw his header rebound off the crossbar.

Rothes equalised with the last kick of the first half, Aidan Wilson crossed and Fraser Robertson stabbed the ball home from six yards, with the Clach defence looking for offside.

Five minutes after the restart Rothes turned the game on its head when Robertson headed home his second goal of the afternoon, again from six yards.

Two minutes later it took a magnificent save from Martin MacKinnon in the Clach goal to stop a ferocious 15-yard drive from Matheus Machado.

Clach equalised in the 73rd minute when Connor Bunce ran on to a long through ball, rounded keeper MacKenzie and rolled the ball into the net.

Rothes brought on Shewan and in the 78th minute he marked his debut with a candidate for goal of the season, beating MacKinnon with a fabulous 35-yard effort which flew into the roof of the net.

In the final minute another Rothes substitute, Jake Thomson, passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 4-2.

With Clach keeper MacKinnon up in the Rothes box for a corner, the winger, with an open goal, slipped just as he was about to put his foot through the ball.

Clach manager Jordan Macdonald said: “The best team lost the game, we had enough chances in the first half to win the game and their first goal was miles offside.

“But the second and third goals we gave away were schoolboy errors, we didn’t want to do the hard yards, and it’s cost us.”

  • Forres Mechanics 1-2 Turriff United

A spirited Turriff United came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory against Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Goals from Callan Gray and Keir Smith either side of half-time, after Callum Johnston’s early opener, gave Turra all three points on the road.

United manager Dean Donaldson said: “We lost an early goal, which I was pretty peeved about.

“But the boys reacted and second half we pretty much dominated and should have scored a couple more.

“I’m pleased to get a win and it’s important we keep trying to climb the table.”

Forres struck first when Johnston fired a 20-yard effort in via the post after four minutes.

Turriff’s first chance of note fell to Reece McKeown after a mix-up in the Forres midfield, but Robert Donaldson was out to smother.

Donaldson was called into action again a minute later, getting down low to his left to keep out Luke Kinsella’s free-kick. Forres’ Tom Brady cleared a looping header from the resultant corner off the line.

Ben Barron had a chance to double Forres’ advantage on 20 minutes when he raced through one-on-one, but slotted wide.

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson was pleased to see his side defeat Forres Mechanics

The same man was unfortunate a minute later to see his 20-yard effort come back off the post.

Turriff levelled the game 10 minutes before half-time when McKeown’s shot, which was going wide, was parried by Donaldson into the path of Gray, who knocked into an empty net.

Smith gave Turriff the lead when he turned a low cross from the left in at the back post on 57 minutes.

Kyle Gordon almost added a third two minutes later but his shot was blocked and tipped behind by Donaldson.

Turriff had further chances to tie up the points late on, most notably when Dylan Stuart nodded inches wide.

Failing to kill the game off almost cost the visitors as Forres went close late on.

A corner was dealt with poorly by David Dey, who only punched as far as Connall Ewan, but nobody was on hand to turn the centre half’s header across goal in.

Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald said: “We started well and were good in the first half.

“Second half we have been well beaten and it could have been more.”

