Home News Moray

Moray planning: Permanent lights for Cullen Viaduct and whisky and ice cream moves in Elgin

By Rita Campbell
January 29, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 10:14 pm
Cullen Viaduct is in the spotlight in this week's Moray Planning Ahead.

Illuminating Cullen viaduct will be a much safer process, following a new decision by Moray Council in this week’s applications.

Here we shine a spotlight on some of the latest applications handled by the local planning authority.

It has been a bit of a quiet week for Moray. Plans for two lodges within the grounds of a pub in Lossiemouth have been withdrawn – for now.

And a project by a major Moray whisky firm takes a step forward as they prepare to move into a temporary shop in Elgin.

New signage proposed for Gordon and MacPhail’s temporary shop in the St Giles Centre.

Cullen is where the stand-out application is this week.

A proposal by Cullen Christmas Lights Group to install permanent light fittings to ground beside the viaduct piers was approved on Friday.

Until now, when the iconic viaduct is lit up for Christmas and Armistice Day, workers had to abseil down the famous structure to attach lights.

The new lights from below will beam onto the listed building.

Safety first for illuminating Cullen viaduct

A spokeswoman for the Cullen Christmas Lights Group said: “We are delighted. Work can now get underway and everything will be ready for Armistice Day, the next time it’s lit up.

“This is much safer, now nobody will have to abseil down from the top. The lights were on the parapets before.

“The viaduct will be red for Armistice Day in November, then it will be lit up again for Christmas.

“During the festive season it changes colour, from red, to green and yellow.”

Extension plans for Elgin takeaway Natural Taste.

Meanwhile in Elgin, the owner of hot food takeaway Natural Taste is seeking permission to demolish the existing store.

But fear not, fast food fans, the plan by Irfan Ashraf involves extensions to the takeaway at 1 Springfield Road.

The proposals involve a new ice cream parlour.

S Reid Design in Aberlour is the agent for the new application, which was validated by planners on Wednesday.

Elgin whisky plans flowing

Also in Elgin, a project to turn a town centre landmark business into a visitor attraction is moving along.

Whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail are carrying out a multi-million pound makeover of their South Street shop.

Displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies will feature.

While the work is carried out, the shop will move to an outlet on High Street, at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

Gordon and MacPhail will be based at the St Giles Centre while its Elgin shop is redeveloped.

An application for new coloured signage to Unit 1 at the St Giles Centre and shutter alterations was submitted on Monday.

The company awaits to gain listed building consent for the new signage. This will be a temporary base, while construction of the new attraction is completed.

And finally, an initial proposal by the Coulard Inn to build two lodges in the grounds of the public house on Coulardbank Road has been withdrawn.

Lossiemouth lodges will be back

Two members of the public had commented on the application, but these are not available to view online due the withdrawal.

However, a new submission will be made with a similar proposal.

Craig Mackay, managing director for the agent, CM Design in Elgin, said: “The initial application was a scoping exercise to open the conversation about the development of this landmark building.

“Having heard the views of the planners, we will submit another application in the future. The proposal will accommodate the growing need for holiday accommodation and short term lets in Moray.”

All the latest planning news for Moray and the Highlands

