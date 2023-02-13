Third time lucky: Tom Stoltman sets out to lift a title at World’s Strongest Man competition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Invergordon’s very own superhero brothers are setting out to set a never-before seen world record.

Twice-champion of The World’s Strongest Man competition Tom Stoltman is heading to America in a bid to lift the same trophy for an unparallelled third time for a Scottish competitor.

Tom, 28, and older brother Luke, 38, are both on the ticket for the hotly-prized title, in South Carolina and fans are delighted at the news.

The event takes place at Myrtle Beach between April 19 and 23.

On Twitter, Gymfluencers wrote: “The greatest strongman to ever compete.”

@Still___frame wrote: “Representing the Highlands.”

Nick Alexander said: “Just hand over the trophy now and start preparing for next year.”

Colin Munro wrote: Oh Here We Go, three in a row. Let’s go Tom.”

Yekin said: “Can’t see anyone that will dethrone the big man, us Scot’s are a different gravy.”

Tom and Luke have tried over the last year to bring part of their magi home to the Highlands, and have opened a merchandise shop in Invergordon town centre.

They have also appeared at many Highland events, and Tom has tried to support young people and children with autism – something he lives, and thrives, with himself.