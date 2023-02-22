Formartine’s Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United’s Paul Campbell is determined to keep his purple patch going when they face Brechin City tonight.

The striker has netted eight times in his last three games ahead of the Pitmedden side hosting the Hedgemen at North Lodge Park this evening.

United – who are fourth in the Breedon Highland League – are in fine form having won their last six games.

Second-placed Brechin have yet to lose in the league this season and could return to the top with a win.

But Campbell is optimistic both his and Formartine’s good run can continue.

The 30-year-old said: “Sometimes as a striker you can work as hard as you can and nothing falls your way.

“Then you can have a phase where everything falls for you and everything you hit seems to find the net.

“It certainly helps when you’ve got quality in your team and players who put things on a plate for you and create plenty of chances.

“Between myself, Julian Wade and Scott Lisle we’ve done well and been a threat in the last few games.

“It will be difficult against Brechin up against very good defenders but hopefully we can still create chances and I’ll do my best to put them away.

“I don’t want to change anything at moment. We’re training hard and doing a lot of work which we seem to be getting the rewards for.

“I’m really enjoying my time at Formartine and I’m excited by what we’re trying to build.

“We’re in a good place and hopefully we can put on a good show against Brechin.”

Hedgemen ready for key clash

Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson classes tonight’s encounter as a crucial game which could have a major bearing on their season.

He added: “There’s a lot of games to be played in the league and between ourselves, Buckie, Fraserburgh, Brora and Formartine whoever can have the best run now and win next four or five games will be in a good position.

“We know we haven’t achieved anything yet, there’s no point having a good first three quarters of the season and then making a mess of it at the end.

“We’re focusing on one game at a time and we’ll see where that takes us as the weeks go by.

“We’re wanting a good result but you don’t want to look too far ahead.

“We need to try to get the job done and try to keep ticking the games off week to week.”

Scorries aim to end barren run

Elsewhere, Wick Academy hope to end a decade-long hoodoo when Brora Rangers visit Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries haven’t beaten the Cattachs in the league since December 2012.

Player-manager Gary Manson said: “It’s been many years and I’ve no idea why that is because within that period we’ve had a good squad and a capable of squad.

“I think we’re getting closer and in the last couple of seasons we’ve been knocking on the door.

“Hopefully this can be the game where things change and we start to get a little bit of luck which you need against good teams.”

Brora are fifth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Buckie Thistle and 14 behind Brechin, although they have four games in hand on the Jags and two on the Hedgemen.

Although their chances of winning the title look slim, assistant manager Josh Meekings isn’t giving up the fight.

He said: “Going forward it’s about no complacency, making sure we’re sharp in every area, getting the balance in defence and attack and not switching off or downing tools.

“I don’t think our dressing room will do that because we’ve got a good squad with characters and leaders in it who want to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“Football is a strange game and things can happen, you just need to be there at the end of the season and keep plugging away.”