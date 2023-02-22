Formartine’s Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Formartine’s Paul Campbell looks to continue scoring streak in Brechin encounter

By Callum Law
February 22, 2023, 6:00 am
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell has been in great form ahead of their game against Brechin City. Picture courtesy of Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC
Formartine United striker Paul Campbell has been in great form ahead of their game against Brechin City. Picture courtesy of Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC

Formartine United’s Paul Campbell is determined to keep his purple patch going when they face Brechin City tonight.

The striker has netted eight times in his last three games ahead of the Pitmedden side hosting the Hedgemen at North Lodge Park this evening.

United – who are fourth in the Breedon Highland League – are in fine form having won their last six games.

Second-placed Brechin have yet to lose in the league this season and could return to the top with a win.

But Campbell is optimistic both his and Formartine’s good run can continue.

The 30-year-old said: “Sometimes as a striker you can work as hard as you can and nothing falls your way.

“Then you can have a phase where everything falls for you and everything you hit seems to find the net.

“It certainly helps when you’ve got quality in your team and players who put things on a plate for you and create plenty of chances.

“Between myself, Julian Wade and Scott Lisle we’ve done well and been a threat in the last few games.

“It will be difficult against Brechin up against very good defenders but hopefully we can still create chances and I’ll do my best to put them away.

“I don’t want to change anything at moment. We’re training hard and doing a lot of work which we seem to be getting the rewards for.

“I’m really enjoying my time at Formartine and I’m excited by what we’re trying to build.

“We’re in a good place and hopefully we can put on a good show against Brechin.”

Hedgemen ready for key clash

Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson classes tonight’s encounter as a crucial game which could have a major bearing on their season.

He added: “There’s a lot of games to be played in the league and between ourselves, Buckie, Fraserburgh, Brora and Formartine whoever can have the best run now and win next four or five games will be in a good position.

Brechin City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson is looking forward to face Formartine United

“We know we haven’t achieved anything yet, there’s no point having a good first three quarters of the season and then making a mess of it at the end.

“We’re focusing on one game at a time and we’ll see where that takes us as the weeks go by.

“We’re wanting a good result but you don’t want to look too far ahead.

“We need to try to get the job done and try to keep ticking the games off week to week.”

Scorries aim to end barren run

Elsewhere, Wick Academy hope to end a decade-long hoodoo when Brora Rangers visit Harmsworth Park.

The Scorries haven’t beaten the Cattachs in the league since December 2012.

Player-manager Gary Manson said: “It’s been many years and I’ve no idea why that is because within that period we’ve had a good squad and a capable of squad.

“I think we’re getting closer and in the last couple of seasons we’ve been knocking on the door.

“Hopefully this can be the game where things change and we start to get a little bit of luck which you need against good teams.”

Wick player-manager Gary Manson

Brora are fifth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Buckie Thistle and 14 behind Brechin, although they have four games in hand on the Jags and two on the Hedgemen.

Although their chances of winning the title look slim, assistant manager Josh Meekings isn’t giving up the fight.

He said: “Going forward it’s about no complacency, making sure we’re sharp in every area, getting the balance in defence and attack and not switching off or downing tools.

“I don’t think our dressing room will do that because we’ve got a good squad with characters and leaders in it who want to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“Football is a strange game and things can happen, you just need to be there at the end of the season and keep plugging away.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Rothes v Forres Mechanics and Brechin City v Inverurie Locos

