Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step and fashion preferences

There was something really good that came out of Scotland’s low point of 2022 – Finn Russell and Sione Tuipoulotu bonded into a creative partnership.

The midfield duo were part of the ‘Italy Six’ reprimanded for going out for drinks after the Italy game during last year’s Guinness Six Nations. That experience, and discovering a shared love of “edgy” fashion, really brought the two together off the field.

Tuipulotu has got credit for being the man to give Russell more space to be creative in the championship so far. But it wasn’t an immediate bond, said the Glasgow centre.

‘You do need to learn how to play with him’

“Finn’s a player you do need to learn how to play with, for me anyway,” he said, ahead of the third game against France in Paris on Sunday.

“When I play at Glasgow there is a bit more of an even share of creativity, from the 10 to the 12 to the 13 to the full-back.

“(With) Scotland we’ve got this guy who is a bit of a magician and we’ve got to learn how to play with him and play to his strengths.

“I think it took me or five or six games to get used to Finn, but to be honest I think where we made the biggest strides was in our relationship off the field.

“We started to trust each other off the field through our many (shared) experiences, as you all probably know!

“I don’t know if we bonded on the naughty step, it was more just after games you spend a bit of time off the field.”

It’s certainly clicked since Russell returned to the 10 shirt against New Zealand in November.

“I think getting closer to Finn off the field proved to be good for my progress in rugby,” he continued. “I just became more comfortable talking to him and sharing my opinions on the game.

“We’re now in a place where we know where we want each other to be and I suppose that’s what you want for your 10 and 12.”

‘He’s become quite edgy’

The two – somewhat surprisingly – also share an interest in fashion.

“I’m quite into my shoes and clothes and Finn, weirdly enough, is really into that type of stuff,” added Sione. “The type of stuff he wears is pretty out there – maybe since he’s moved to Paris he’s become quite edgy. He wants to express his style like that.”

For all that, Tuipultu has discovered that Russell’s image as a rugby player isn’t quite what it’s often painted as.

“He portrays that he doesn’t think about rugby away from the game but, no, he’s ‘in the books’, as we call it,” he added.

“He puts a lot of time into studying the game, so we bond over that kind of stuff as well.”

Sione’s other partnership is with Huw Jones for club and country, and they’ve been good for each other, he reckons.

“Shuggy had this patch where it was like every time I was on social media and Scotland were playing, it was ‘Huw Jones scores a try from 60 metres’.

“When he came back to Glasgow I could see he was still a really good player. So it was kind of confusing as to why he wasn’t playing for Scotland.

“Playing with him week in week out I appreciate his talents. It’s not just all on me to try to get us over the gainline or break the line. I’ve got another guy to the left or right of me who I can put into space and vice-versa. I think that’s why we work really well.”

Mosese not lost to Scotland quite yet

Sione’s Greenock-born grandma Jacqeline is his qualifying link for Scotland. He’s hoping she can come to see him play in the dark blue soon.

His younger brother Mosese (20) was quoted as saying he wanted to play for the Wallabies. But Sione isn’t convinced.

“I don’t know if they mixed up a couple of quotes or whatever,” he said. “I speak to my brother quite often. His only motivation right now is his six months left with the Waratahs.

“He dances to the beat of his own drum, wants to do his thing. So that might be staying in Australia or might be coming over here. He holds his cards close to his chest.

“I don’t think he’s lost to Scotland yet. Only if he does come, send him to Edinburgh because I I don’t want him to steal my position!”