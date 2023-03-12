Formartine United’s winning streak ended by Forres Mechanics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United’s winning Breedon Highland League run was ended at eight matches by Forres Mechanics after a 1-1 draw at Mosset Park.

United went into the game having won all of their matches in 2023, while Forres were winless since the year’s first game.

It was the Can-Cans who led at the break through Dale Wood’s 20-yard strike before Julian Wade’s 20th goal of the season secured a point for the visitors.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “Forres maybe edged the first half, even though both teams had chances.

“Second half we were on top, but I knew it’d be a hard game here.

“It’s 10 unbeaten for us now and, with seven games to go, we’ll try to continue that run.

“We’ve got another big game against Turriff on Wednesday so it’s all about preparing for that now.”

Thanks to today’s sponsors at our match against Fortmartine United FC 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 presentation made by MOTM, Dale Wood👍🏻 🏟 Match Sponsor – Bruce Storrier & co

⚽️ Match Ball – John Mitchell & co

🍾 MOTM – presented by Bruce Storrier & co Thanks to all for supporting the Cans 🟤🟡 pic.twitter.com/Vjz8ioqCPm — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) March 11, 2023

Forres had the first big chance of the match when Rhys Thomas’ mistake allowed Ben Barron to sneak in behind the Formartine defence, but he could only steer a headed effort onto the crossbar.

Forres goalkeeper Corey Patterson was caught in possession on 20 minutes, allowing Formartine their first big opening – but Mechanics got bodies back to block out the chance.

The visitors missed a gilt-edged opportunity to break the scoring a minute later when captain Graeme Rodger somehow turned over from five yards after a slick counter-attack.

It was Forres that led at the break with Wood’s 20-yard strike finding the top corner just a minute before the half-time whistle.

It was the worst possible start to the second half for the homesters as Julian Wade nodded home from close range only two minutes into the second period.

Formartine had a spell of continuous pressure after the leveller, but couldn’t grab the lead as Jonathan Crawford miscontrolled a cross at the back post and Mark Gallagher’s shot was saved by Patterson.

Callum Johnston had a golden chance to put Forres ahead on 77 minutes, but his strike from Craig Mackenzie’s cutback was blocked before Formartine scrambled clear.

Both sides carved out half chances in the dying embers, but a draw it was to be.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “The boys were great and really dug in to get the lead at half-time.

“It’s disappointing not to get that win, because we are trying to get that monkey off the back, but the performance was really good and I couldn’t have asked for any more.”