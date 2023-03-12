Formartine United’s winning streak ended by Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine United’s winning streak ended by Forres Mechanics

By Reporter
March 12, 2023, 5:00 pm
Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Formartine United’s winning Breedon Highland League run was ended at eight matches by Forres Mechanics after a 1-1 draw at Mosset Park.

United went into the game having won all of their matches in 2023, while Forres were winless since the year’s first game.

It was the Can-Cans who led at the break through Dale Wood’s 20-yard strike before Julian Wade’s 20th goal of the season secured a point for the visitors.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson said: “Forres maybe edged the first half, even though both teams had chances.

“Second half we were on top, but I knew it’d be a hard game here.

“It’s 10 unbeaten for us now and, with seven games to go, we’ll try to continue that run.

“We’ve got another big game against Turriff on Wednesday so it’s all about preparing for that now.”

Forres had the first big chance of the match when Rhys Thomas’ mistake allowed Ben Barron to sneak in behind the Formartine defence, but he could only steer a headed effort onto the crossbar.

Forres goalkeeper Corey Patterson was caught in possession on 20 minutes, allowing Formartine their first big opening – but Mechanics got bodies back to block out the chance.

The visitors missed a gilt-edged opportunity to break the scoring a minute later when captain Graeme Rodger somehow turned over from five yards after a slick counter-attack.

It was Forres that led at the break with Wood’s 20-yard strike finding the top corner just a minute before the half-time whistle.

It was the worst possible start to the second half for the homesters as Julian Wade nodded home from close range only two minutes into the second period.

Formartine had a spell of continuous pressure after the leveller, but couldn’t grab the lead as Jonathan Crawford miscontrolled a cross at the back post and Mark Gallagher’s shot was saved by Patterson.

Callum Johnston had a golden chance to put Forres ahead on 77 minutes, but his strike from Craig Mackenzie’s cutback was blocked before Formartine scrambled clear.

Both sides carved out half chances in the dying embers, but a draw it was to be.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “The boys were great and really dug in to get the lead at half-time.

“It’s disappointing not to get that win, because we are trying to get that monkey off the back, but the performance was really good and I couldn’t have asked for any more.”

