Deveronvale duo sign new deals; Lossiemouth place midfielder on the transfer list

Deveronvale have confirmed Mikey Watson and Max Stewart have signed new deals.

Watson, 23, has signed a two-year extension that will keep him at Princess Royal Park until the summer of 2026.

Vale boss Craig Stewart was pleased to see the versatile player, who can play in attack and midfield as well as at full back, commit his future to the club.

He said: “Securing Mikey on a contract extension is excellent news.

“He’s a young, improving player who is very much a part of our plans for the coming seasons.

“He has done really well for us since joining from Dufftown JFC ahead of the 2021-22 season and has an eye for goal as well as the speed and ability to cause opposing defences problems.”

Stewart was also pleased that 19-year-old midfielder Stewart has also agreed a two-year extension to stay with the club until 2026.

He said: “Max’s appearances this season have been restricted by injury but he’s now back to full fitness.

“He offers us something different in midfield and also carries a goal threat, which he showed last season scoring seven, including a hat-trick against Inverurie at Princess Royal Park.

“We tend to forget that Max is still a very young player with significantly development potential and, as with the other players who have recently signed extensions is central to our plans for next season and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth have placed midfielder Darren Brew on the transfer list only a month after the midfielder moved to the club from Strathspey Thistle.

All Interested parties should contact chairman Alan Mcintosh on 07890749053 or email lossiemouthfc@highlandleague.com. pic.twitter.com/NxO31X0Scn — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) March 22, 2023