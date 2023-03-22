Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your roast a raise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you want to add variety to a midweek roast, check out this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables.

The combination of chilli flakes and smoked paprika gives the Scotch beef brisket a satisfying kick.

Pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

1 kg Scotch Beef PGI brisket

A little olive oil (to brush over the rubbed beef)

For the rub:

2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tsp coarse ground black pepper

1 tsp salt flakes

1 tsp dried oregano

For the vegetable base:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 onions, thickly sliced

4 sweet peppers, deseeded and cut in quarters

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes

400ml beef or vegetable stock

1 bay leaf

Taco shells or rice

Soured cream or Greek-style yogurt

For the relish:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and cut into small cubes

2 tomatoes, finely diced

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 small red onion, finely chopped 1 large red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp coarsely chopped coriander leaf

Method

Score the brisket all over with a sharp knife, or ask the butcher to do it for you.

Pound together all the rub ingredients in a mortar and pestle then rub this mixture all over the beef. Set aside. For the vegetable layer, fry the onions gently with the olive oil for about five minutes until softened but not brown. Add the rest of the prepared vegetables and stir all together for a couple of minutes, add the tomatoes, stock and the bay leaf and bring to the boil. Brush the meat with the olive oil and brown over a high heat in a heavy-based pan, then sit it on top of the vegetables, cover with the lid, reduce the heat to its lowest setting and cook over a very gentle heat on the hob (or in the oven set at about 160C/140 Fan/310F/Gas Mark 2½ for 3 to 3½ hours. Check on the liquid levels in the pan from time to time so that it doesn’t boil dry. Prepare the relish by mixing all the ingredients together in a bowl. When the meat is ready you will be able to pull it apart into strands using two large forks. Remove the meat from the pan, shred it as described and keep it warm while you check the seasoning of the vegetables, adding salt only if necessary, you shouldn’t need more pepper. If there is too much liquid around the vegetables, boil a little more until the juices are syrupy. Using either the tacos or some rice as the base, spoon on some of the soft vegetables, then some of the ‘pulled’ beef and top with avocado relish and soured cream or yogurt.

