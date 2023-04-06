Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers goalkeeper Logan Ross, in yellow, plunges on the ball to deny Brechin City.

Brechin City boss Andy Kirk says they will need to be ruthless if they are to win the Breedon Highland League title.

The Hedgemen drew 0-0 with Brora Rangers at Glebe Park to reduce Buckie Thistle’s lead at the top of the table to four points.

Kirk’s side do still have a game in hand and also play the Jags at Victoria Park on the final day of the season, but to get the wins required he’s looking for more in front of goal.

He said: “There are positives for us it’s just the result that’s disappointing.

“We’ve got four games left and we’re a team that’s capable of winning four games.

“There’s tough opposition in the Fraserburgh, Clachnacuddin, Keith and Buckie.

“We’ll have to be on our game and we’ll have to make sure we’re more clinical in the final third to take maximum points from those games.

“We’ll keep fighting and see where it takes us.”

Brechin finished the contest with 10 men with captain Jamie Bain given a second yellow card by referee Mike Roncone seven minutes from time for pulling down Tony Dingwall.

Kirk added: “I thought the referee was terrible if I’m being honest. We talk about players wasting time but he must have wasted more time tonight than I’ve ever seen with his performance.

“Jamie’s second booking was never a booking, I could go through a number of things and I’m very frustrated with that.”

Stalemate

Chances were at a premium in the first period. Kieran Inglis hit the outside of the near post with a cross-cum-shot from the right and a fine save from Brora goalkeeper Logan Ross denied Anthony McDonald from 14 yards.

After the interval, the home side increased the tempo but couldn’t make the breakthrough.

Grady McGrath – north football’s top scorer this season – volleyed Fraser MacLeod’s pinpoint cross over from 12 yards after an hour.

In the 78th minute, Botti Biabi picked out MacLeod inside the six-yard box but Ross made a superb block.

Brora’s Millar Gamble, right, clears under pressure from Botti Biabi of Brechin

Brora enjoyed decent spells of possession, particularly in the first half, but seldom tested Brechin goalkeeper Lenny Wilson.

In one of their brighter moments of the second period Ali Sutherland blazed over from 15 yards after the home defence had blocked efforts from Jordan MacRae and Gregor MacDonald.

The point means the Cattachs are three behind third-placed Formartine United, who they welcome to Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

Brora positives

Brora player-assistant manager Josh Meekings said:  “Brechin have conceded three goals in their last 12 games so we knew how difficult it would be to break them down.

“It’s a long way for our boys in midweek and they deserve credit for how they performed.

“We had to dig in at times in the second half, Brechin got on top and put balls in our box, but we defended resolutely and made sure we kept a clean sheet.

“As of late we’ve given away soft goals and it was important for us to keep a clean sheet.

“It shows what we’re capable of against the top sides in the league when we put on a performance.

“We tried to make it as hard as we could, we spoke about us giving away soft goals and tonight we didn’t so I’m very pleased.”

