Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie

The Hedgemen were largely frustrated against the Cattachs and played the closing stages with 10 men after captain Jamie Bain was sent off. 

By Callum Law
Brechin City's Marc Scott, left, battles with Ross Gunn of Brora Rangers, right
Brechin City's Marc Scott, left, battles with Ross Gunn of Brora Rangers, right

Brechin City drew 0-0 with Brora Rangers at Glebe Park to edge a point closer to Breedon Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle.

The Hedgemen were largely frustrated against the Cattachs and played the closing stages with 10 men after captain Jamie Bain was sent off.

The result means the Angus side trail Buckie by four points, but they do still have a game in hand – and remain in control of their own destiny by virtue of playing the Jags at Victoria Park on the final day of the season.

Brora remain fourth in the table, but move to within three points of third-placed Formartine United, who they face at Dudgeon Park on Saturday.

Cagey opening

Brechin boss Andy Kirk, who signed a contract extension until the summer of 2025 on Tuesday, made two changes to the team which defeated Turriff on Saturday.

Kevin McHattie and Botti Biabi dropped to the bench with Euan Spark and Jordan Northcott starting.

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald made four alterations to the side which won at Inverurie at the weekend.

Mark Nicolson, Dale Gillespie, Tony Dingwall and Andrew Macrae were replaced by Millar Gamble, Gregor MacDonald, Ross Gunn and Max Ewan.

The opening exchanges were keenly contested, but lacked goalmouth action.

Brora knocked the ball around comfortably, but didn’t manage to trouble City goalkeeper Lenny Wilson in the opening 20 minutes.

Kieran Inglis of Brechin, right, goes down under the challenge from Brora’s Ali Sutherland

The Cattachs were dealt a blow midway through the first period when Martin Maclean was forced off with injury. Gillespie took his place.

Brechin improved as an attacking threat after the half hour mark. Kieran Inglis worked a short corner with Marc Scott before firing in a cross-cum-shot which hit the near post.

In the 37th minute, Scott fed Anthony McDonald on the right side of the area and he weaved inside Gamble before seeing his shot from 14 yards superbly saved by goalkeeper Logan Ross.

As the interval approached, Gregor MacDonald sent a shot from long range wide for Brora.

Search for opener

Brechin started the second period with increased intensity and half-time sub Michael McArthur, a replacement for Anthony McDonald, headed over from an Inglis corner on 49 minutes.

Soon after Biabi was sent on in place of Northcott as the Hedgemen searched for the elusive opener.

On the hour mark, they had the best opportunity to break the deadlock when Fraser MacLeod delivered a pinpoint cross from the right, but Grady McGrath – north football’s top scorer – volleyed over from 12 yards.

At the other end Brora showed they were still a threat with Jordan MacRae and Gregor MacDonald having efforts blocked before Ali Sutherland lashed over.

Brora player-manager Ally MacDonald, left, clears under pressure from Marc Scott of Brechin.

The home side started to ramp up the pressure with Scott having a cross tipped over by Ross then MacLeod’s volley from an acute angle cleared the crossbar.

In the 78th minute, Brechin carved out another good opening – Biabi’s low cross from the right picked out MacLeod, but Ross made a brilliant block to thwart him from six yards.

The Hedgemen’s hopes were dealt a blow five minutes later when captain Bain was sent off by referee Mike Roncone.

The defender had been booked in the first half for a foul on Ewan and received a second yellow card for pulling down Dingwall.

Editor's Picks